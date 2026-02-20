Hulu Orders Adult Animated Comedy "Deano" From Dean Thomas & David Ferrier, With "Bluey" Creator Joe Brumm Executive Producing

The eight-episode series blends biting satire and heartfelt optimism from the creator of Bluey and an international production team.

What happens when the heart of a children’s cartoon collides with the razor-sharp edge of adult satire? Hulu is going to find out soon.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Hulu has officially ordered Deano, a half-hour adult animated comedy from creators Dean Thomas and David Ferrier, with Bluey creator Joe Brumm set to executive produce.

The eight-episode first season promises a bold blend of chaotic family life, biting humor, and surprising heart, all centered around one unforgettable 8-year-old.

At the center of the series is Deano, a mischievous, spirited charmer with a tough exterior and a genuine heart of gold. Growing up in what’s described as a ruthlessly tough neighborhood (in a house that probably should be condemned) Deano faces circumstances that would overwhelm most adults.

But here’s the twist: he doesn’t see the odds stacked against him. Instead, Deano embraces the world with fearless optimism. From teenage dropouts to the town’s police chief, everyone gets treated with the same irreverent warmth. His boundless energy and refusal to acknowledge hardship form the emotional core of the show, even as the series leans into sharp satire and unfiltered comedy.

Central to the story is Deano’s bond with his best friend, Kit, a timid boy from the wealthy side of town. Kit remains blissfully unaware of Deano’s circumstances, drawn instead to his friend’s bold worldview and magnetic confidence.

Together, they charge headfirst into a world that feels increasingly short on empathy. Yet somehow, through Deano’s unshakable spirit, the series manages to highlight what’s good, hopeful, and hilariously absurd about modern life.

The show promises to balance outrageous comedic beats with poignant social commentary.

Deano is co-produced for global audiences by Australian animation studio Hooligan Animation, BBC Studios, and 20th Television Animation. BBC Studios serves as the lead studio, while Hulu will act as the worldwide distributor.

Executive producers include Greg Basser, Tracey Robertson, Ross Shuman, Nathan Mayfield, and Tracey Vieira for Hooligan Animation, with Adam Bailey executive producing for BBC Studios.

The involvement of Joe Brumm, best known as the creator of Bluey, adds an intriguing layer. While Bluey has become synonymous with heartfelt preschool storytelling, Deano takes that emotional intelligence into far edgier, adult territory.

The eight-episode first season will premiere in the U.S. on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. Internationally, the series will stream on Disney+.

In the UK, Deano will debut first on BBC One and BBC iPlayer before also becoming available on Disney+.

With its mix of satire, sincerity, and sharp-edged humor, Deano is shaping up to be a standout addition to Hulu’s growing adult animation slate.

More Hulu News: