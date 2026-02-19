Hulu Hosts Star-Studded Red Carpet Premiere for "Paradise" Season 2 in Los Angeles

The Dan Fogelman drama returns to the Paramount Theatre ahead of its February 23 debut.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Hulu has officially kicked off the countdown to the highly anticipated second season of Paradise with a glamorous red-carpet premiere at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

  • On Wednesday, February 18, the cast and creators of the hit drama gathered to celebrate the upcoming season, treating guests to a screening of the premiere episode, “Graceland.”
  • Executive producer and star Sterling K. Brown was joined by Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Shahi, and Thomas Doherty.
  • Showrunner/Writer Dan Fogelman led the festivities, alongside executive producers Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers.
  • Notable attendees included Nina Dobrev and Andrew Rannells, who joined the cast for the screening and an exclusive after-party.
  • Paradise Season 2 officially premieres February 23, 2026, with a three-episode drop, followed by weekly installments on Hulu.

Survival and Secrets: What to Expect in Season 2

  • The new season picks up with high stakes following the fraying social fabric of the bunker:
    • Xavier heads out into the world to find Teri, discovering the grim reality of how humanity survived the three years following "The Day."
    • While the bunker deals with the fallout of Season 1, new secrets come to light regarding how the city of Paradise actually began.
    • While Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson return as leads, the season features a heavy-hitting recurring roster including James Marsden and Shailene Woodley.

The Fogelman-Brown Connection: A Partnership in Hit-Making

  • Dan Fogelman and Sterling K. Brown have become a dynamic duo in prestige television.
  • Before Paradise took viewers into its post-apocalyptic mystery, they defined a generation of broadcast drama with This Is Us.
  • Fogelman’s signature narrative style (often involving non-linear timelines and massive emotional reveals) is a perfect fit for the high-concept world of Paradise.
  • Paradise continues Fogelman's long-standing relationship with 20th Television.

More Disney Television News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan