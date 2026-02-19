Hulu Hosts Star-Studded Red Carpet Premiere for "Paradise" Season 2 in Los Angeles

The Dan Fogelman drama returns to the Paramount Theatre ahead of its February 23 debut.

Hulu has officially kicked off the countdown to the highly anticipated second season of Paradise with a glamorous red-carpet premiere at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, February 18, the cast and creators of the hit drama gathered to celebrate the upcoming season, treating guests to a screening of the premiere episode, “Graceland.”

Executive producer and star Sterling K. Brown was joined by Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Shahi, and Thomas Doherty.

Showrunner/Writer Dan Fogelman led the festivities, alongside executive producers Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers.

Notable attendees included Nina Dobrev and Andrew Rannells, who joined the cast for the screening and an exclusive after-party.

Paradise Season 2 officially premieres February 23, 2026, with a three-episode drop, followed by weekly installments on Hulu.

Survival and Secrets: What to Expect in Season 2

The new season picks up with high stakes following the fraying social fabric of the bunker: Xavier heads out into the world to find Teri, discovering the grim reality of how humanity survived the three years following "The Day." While the bunker deals with the fallout of Season 1, new secrets come to light regarding how the city of Paradise actually began. While Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson return as leads, the season features a heavy-hitting recurring roster including James Marsden and Shailene Woodley.



The Fogelman-Brown Connection: A Partnership in Hit-Making

Dan Fogelman and Sterling K. Brown have become a dynamic duo in prestige television.

Before Paradise took viewers into its post-apocalyptic mystery, they defined a generation of broadcast drama with This Is Us.

Fogelman’s signature narrative style (often involving non-linear timelines and massive emotional reveals) is a perfect fit for the high-concept world of Paradise.

Paradise continues Fogelman's long-standing relationship with 20th Television.

