The Au Pair, The Affair, and Murder: "20/20" Goes Inside the Murder Mystery Shocking America

This week's episode of ABC's 20/20 dives into a murder trial currently in the headlines that has garnered national attention.

What's Happening:

In 2023, a frantic 911 call made from an affluent Virginia neighborhood led police to a horrifying discovery: 37-year-old pediatric nurse and mother Christine Banfield was stabbed to death in her bedroom, and another man, Joseph Ryan, 39, was shot dead alongside her.

The family’s live-in au pair, 23-year-old Juliana Peres Magalhães, told investigators that she returned home after forgetting the lunch she’d packed for the Banfields’ young daughter and encountered a violent intruder attacking Christine, but investigators quickly began to question the story and uncovered evidence of a secret affair between Christine’s husband, Brendan Banfield, and Juliana.

Brendan stood trial for his wife’s murder, and just last week, a jury rendered a verdict sealing his future and fate.

20/20: The Au Pair, the Affair and Murder airs Friday, February 20 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.