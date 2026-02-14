Five Series Regulars Join ABC's "The Rookie: North" Spin-Off Pilot

The new spin-off from the world of "The Rookie" moves the action to Washington.

The cast of ABC's new spin-off pilot to The Rookie, titled The Rookie: North, has expanded with five additions to the series regular cast.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Froy Gutierrez (I Love LA), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Mya Lowe (My Life with the Walter Boys) and newcomer Malik Watson have joined the cast of The Rookie: North's pilot.

The Rookie: North follows Alex Holland (Jay Ellis), who believed his midlife wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments in Los Angeles by joining the Pierce County Police Department in Washington as its oldest rookie.

Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest, where backup isn’t just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies and himself that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight.

Montgomery will play Charlotte Dru, Alex’s training officer. A former MP-turned-Pierce County Police Officer, Charlotte is precise, disciplined and calm under pressure with a subversive sense of humor.

Lowe plays Elora Howe, a new rookie chasing a recently discovered purpose, like an oasis in the desert, hoping desperately that it’s not a mirage.

Watson plays Mark Lewis, Elora’s training officer. Mark is a cowboy, all sharp edges, but he’s the backup every cop hopes shows up when they’re in danger.

Gutierrez plays Odell Chance, a new rookie. Cool, athletic and confident, things have always come easy to him. He aced everything he’s tried in life, including the police academy. But he’s never been truly tested.

Fukuhara plays Leah Mizuno, Odell’s training officer. Leah comes from the high expectations of overachievers, where becoming a cop did not go over well. But unlike most youthful acts of rebellion, Leah loves what she does.

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley also developed this project, which he wrote and will direct – with the pilot set to shoot this month in Vancouver.

Unlike previous spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, The Rookie: North will be a stand-alone pilot and not embedeed into the main series. Because of that, there's no plans for the pilot's star Jay Ellis to appear on the main series this season.

ABC had been developing this Washington-set spin-off since December 2024.

More ABC News: