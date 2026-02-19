Ming-Na Wen, Jennifer Beals and Hubert Smielecki Join Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"
All three will be playing Greek gods in the new season of the hit Disney+ series.
Two Star Wars alums and a newcomer have joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.
What's Happening:
- Variety reports that Ming-Na Wen, Jennifer Beals and Hubert Smielecki have been cast as Greek gods in the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- Wen will guest star as Hera, who is described as “queen of Olympus, and wife to Zeus. She is the goddess of marriage and family so the infidelity of Zeus (Courtney B. Vance) rankles her. Regal, maternal and no-nonsense, Hera is the only god besides Zeus who has children who are also members on the Olympian council, which gives her leverage in the family politics.”
- The actress is known to Disney fans for her role voicing Mulan in the original animated feature, as well as her roles in The Book of Boba Fett and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Beals will guest star as Demeter, “the goddess of agriculture, the harvest and the cycle of life and death. A respected sister of Zeus, Demeter remembers the war against the Titans very well, and will do what she must to prevent the return of her father Kronos (Nick Boraine).”
- Another alum from The Book of Boba Fett, Beals is best known for her roles in Flashdance and The L Word.
- Smielecki will guest star as Apollo, “the dazzling and charismatic god of the sun as well as music, poetry, archery and prophecy. The literal golden boy of Olympus and twin brother to the goddess Artemis, the moon to his sun.”
- In Netflix’s Ransom Canyon, newcomer Smielecki appeared in flashbacks as Randall Kirkland, whose death begins the series.
- Also joining the cast for Season 3 are Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry, alongside Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.
- Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Bill's recaps of the new season of adventures.
- Season 3 will debut on Disney+ later this year.
