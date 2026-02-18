Devon Sawa Joins Disney Channel's Upcoming Supernatural Dramedy "Coven Academy"
Sawa joins a robust cast that also features the likes of Malina Pauli Weissman, Tiffani Thiessen, Malachi Barton, and more.
Actor Devon Sawa has been tapped for a guest role in Disney's upcoming supernatural dramedy, Coven Academy.
What's Happening:
- Variety reports that Devon Sawa will be appearing in the upcoming Disney Channel series Coven Academy in a guest starring role.
- Hailing from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle, Coven Academy will conjure up a thrilling, witty blend of magic, mystery and teen drama.
- Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.
- Sawa is set to play Mr. Cole, who is described as “The effortlessly cool teacher who’s tired of watching teenagers mistake talent for readiness. He’s the adult who can clown you and protect you in the same breath. A good man and a brilliant warlock. It’s just another year at Coven Academy until Mr. Cole and the rest of the faculty are rocked by a surprising new student who threatens to upend everything.”
- The actor is known for playing multiple roles in the recent Chucky TV series, in addition to other series like Twisted Metal and Hacks. However, he is perhaps best known for his role in Final Destination.
- Coven Academy also stars:
- Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar
- Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves
- Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Jake
- Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie
- Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha
- Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan
- Recurring guest stars include Brendon Tremblay (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Alexander, Swayam Bhatia (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as McKenna, and Keegan Connor Tracy (Once Upon a Time) as Tamora.
- Coven Academy is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2026.
More Disney TV News:
- The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high in the newly released trailer for Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
- The Season 3 finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies has dropped and with it comes the news that it is also the series finale for the popular show.
- Celebrate 20 years of Hannah Montana with Miley Cyrus in a new anniversary special set to debut on Disney+.
- Sofia the First is making her royal return to Disney Jr. with the all-new series Sofia the First: Royal Magic – which we now have our first teaser for!
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now