Last Year’s Major Acting Winners Returning to Present at the 98th Oscars
The announcement comes as no surprise, as (with a few exceptions) this is largely the tradition at the ceremony.
Last year's winners of the four big acting awards at the Academy Awards will be returning to present at the 98th Oscars next month.
What’s Happening:
- Keeping the tradition alive, Academy Award winners Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña will present at the 98th Oscars, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced today.
- All return to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories:
- Best Actor in a Leading Role – Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
- Best Actress in a Leading Role – Mikey Madison for Anora
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
- Additional talent joining the ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.
- Once again hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
- Take a look at our list of Disney-related nominations for the 98th Oscars.
