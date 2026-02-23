Dropout's "Game Changer" Comes to ABC's "The Rookie" for an Epic Crossover
The stars of the indie comedy series "Game Changer" will appear on an upcoming episode of "The Rookie"
ABC's The Rookie will have a somewhat left-field crossover episode next week, "prominently" featuring the cast of competition series Game Changer.
What's Happening:
- Variety reported on the forthcoming crossover episode of The Rookie featuring the cast of Game Changer from indie comedy platform Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor).
- March 2's episode, titled "Fun and Games," will feature Dropout CEO and Game Changer host Sam Reich, as well as frequent Dropout collaborators Vic Michaelis (Peacock’s Ponies), Jacob Wysocki, Zac Oyama and Anna Garcia.
- They will, of course, star alongside The Rookie regulars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez and Deric Augustine.
- Per ABC’s official logline for the crossover episode, which was filmed in part at Dropout’s own studios in Los Angeles, “Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call at the Dropout TV Studios where Nolan encounters a familiar face.”
- This special episode of The Rookie airs Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.
- A couple more first look images can be seen below – but to see them all, head over to Variety.
