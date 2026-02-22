ABC News Studios Announces Coverage of the 2026 State of the Union Address

Check out how to watch, plus pre- and post-show coverage.

ABC News has announced their upcoming coverage of the upcoming State of the Union and the Democratic response.

What’s Happening:

ABC News will air special coverage of the 2026 State of the Union address by President Donald Trump and the Democratic response from Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday, February 24.

The coverage will air 9PM-11PM EST on ABC and stream on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live.

David Muir will anchor from Washington, D.C., joined by ABC News’ political team and contributors including Donna Brazile, Chris Christie, and Kevin McCarthy.

A special edition of World News Tonight with David Muir will air at 6:30PM EST, with additional coverage on Good Morning America, GMA3, and This Week.

ABC News Live will provide expanded coverage February 23 through 24, including pre- and post-show analysis anchored by Linsey Davis and Kyra Phillips.

ABC News Radio will deliver live coverage, expert analysis, and regular “Status Reports,” along with follow-up coverage on the “Start Here” podcast.

ABC News Digital will feature a live blog, key takeaways, and continued reaction coverage the next day.

ABC NewsOne will provide affiliate coverage with reports from the White House and Capitol Hill, along with political analysis for ABC stations.

