Open The Book of More Men: Meet the 22 Men Searching for Love in Season 22 of "The Bachelorette"

Taylor Frankie Paul is going from MomTok to primetime as she searches for love in the new season of "The Bachelorette"

Get ready to open "The Book of More Men," as the cast of the 22nd season of the hit ABC series The Bachelorette has been revealed.

What's Happening:

22 men are setting off on a journey to find love with star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor Frankie Paul, in the new season of The Bachelorette.

Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.

The Bachelorette moves to Sunday nights this season, which kicks off on Sunday, March 22 (8:01-10:02 p.m. ET) on ABC.

A week before that, The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose will air, featuring 18 former Bachelorettes returning to share behind-the-scenes secrets and offer advice to the newest lead.

Fans of the Mormon Wives won't have to wait long for more drama, as Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to premiere Thursday, March 12, with all 10 episodes dropping at once on Hulu.

The 22 men who will vie for Taylor’s heart are the following

Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah

Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, Calif.

Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, S.D.

Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tenn.

Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, Calif.

Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn.

Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, Calif.

Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, Calif.

Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, N.Y.

Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah

Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Fla.

Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah

Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, N.Y.

Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Ind.

Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, Calif.

Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, N.J.

Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, S.C

Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas

Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, Calif.

Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Ga.

Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

