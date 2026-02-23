Meet the New Interns: Ava Bunn, David Gridley, and Jacob Dudman Bring Fresh Energy to the "Scrubs" Revival

The new interns of Scrubs open up about finding the show’s signature rhythm, filming the new opening credits, and building instant off-screen chemistry.

When the Scrubs revival arrives, it won’t just reintroduce fans to familiar faces — it will also welcome a new class of interns poised to bring fresh chaos, heart, and comedic energy to Sacred Heart. Among them are Ava Bunn, David Gridley, and Jacob Dudman, who step into the roles of Dr. Sam Tosh, Dr. Blake Lewis, and Dr. Asher Green, respectively. Each brings a distinct voice to the show’s signature mix of fast-paced humor and emotional sincerity, a balance the revival embraces from its opening moments.

For the actors, the first challenge was learning how to match the series’ famously rhythmic style. Gridley says that finding the tone was something they all felt immediately. “There’s a pressure to live up to this massive hit,” he said, noting that many of the original directors and creative minds — including Zach Braff — were there to guide them. “The quality control was super high. As insecure as we’d feel creating, we had a great backbone holding us up.”

Bunn joked that her adjustment came down to pacing. “I’m from San Diego, and we’re slow talkers there,” she laughed. “We’ve got 21 minutes to fit everything in. Sometimes it’s like, ‘Speed it up, girl. We’re not at the beach.’”

Dudman reflected on the bigger picture: “The original show has this magic in a bottle — its unique tone and style. Suddenly, we’re here trying to join in on it. Everyone did an amazing job, but it was a challenge.”

One of the first images fans will see in the revival is the trio’s appearance in the new opening credits, a moment the actors haven’t seen themselves. “Opening credits was so crazy to film,” Bunn said. “We haven’t seen it yet, so it’s going to be cool to watch.”

Settling into the world of Scrubs came at different moments for each actor. Gridley admits the reality didn’t hit right away. “I don’t think I felt it until episode four,” he explained. “You’re constantly pinching yourself — trying to rationalize the opportunity, watching these iconic characters come back to life. One of the coolest parts was having the other interns there to bond with.”

For Dudman, the moment happened during a scene with Braff in Episode 2. “My character is feeling quite down, and Zach just ad-libbed a ‘look at me.’ The monologue he delivered was so immersive. What he’s saying in that moment is what the show is all about. That’s when it clicked.”

Despite only filming together for a short time, the three found their onscreen rapport quickly — thanks in part to genuine off-camera closeness. Bunn and Gridley discovered their apartments shared a wall, leading to synchronized sleep schedules and morning check-ins. Dudman arrived jet-lagged and initially begged off a night of hanging out, only to find a note slipped under his door urging him to join the fun. “I wasn’t going to get sleep while doing this job,” he laughed. “But you know what I made instead of sleep? Friends.”

The revival also leans into the emotional rollercoaster that defined the original series, requiring the actors to shift quickly between broad comedy and dramatic honesty. “It’s fun,” Gridley said. “The hard part is remaining truthful when you have big characters around you. You have to move quickly between emotional scenes because a lot gets cut down, but everyone is so supportive.”

Dudman agreed, noting that the tonal whiplash eventually made sense. “You read something and think, ‘How does this shift work?’ And then you see it. They got lightning in a bottle the first time. They know what they’re doing.”

For Bunn, the secret lies in sincerity: “Comedy is best when it’s honest and true. Yo-yoing between sad one moment and laughing the next is difficult, but that’s what Scrubs does so well. Truth hits harder when it’s served in a laugh — because when you’re laughing, your mouth is open, so someone can shove a fistful of truth down there.”

As for what to expect from their characters in the two-episode premiere, each offered a three-word tease. Gridley described Blake’s arc as “pride before fall.” Dudman went with “keen realization, frustrated.” And Bunn summed Sam up simply: “Doctor, woman, funny.”

Together, the trio represents the revival’s new heart — earnest, chaotic, bonded, and ready to be thrown into the deep end of Sacred Heart. And based on the first two episodes, the new interns fit right in.

Scrubs premieres Wednesday, February 25th, at 8/7c on ABC.