Disney+ Adds 24/7 ABC Local News Livestreams in Eight U.S. Cities

Your hometown headlines just found a new streaming home. Beginning today, Disney+ subscribers across the United States can tune into 24/7 livestreams from eight major local markets, thanks to the addition of ABC Owned Television Stations to the platform.

The move brings real-time, market-specific news coverage directly into the Disney+ experience, blending breaking headlines with blockbuster entertainment, all in one place.

The newly added local feeds include nonstop streams from: WABC-TV (New York) KABC-TV (Los Angeles) WLS-TV (Chicago) WPVI-TV (Philadelphia) KTRK-TV (Houston) KGO-TV (San Francisco) WTVD-TV (Raleigh-Durham, NC) KFSN-TV (Fresno, CA)



Each livestream delivers local newscasts, breaking news alerts, weather updates, and coverage of important community events tailored specifically to viewers in those regions.

Subscribers can find the streams within the ABC News Hub and the Live Hub on Disney+.

Over time, viewers located in one of the eight markets will also see their local station featured more prominently throughout the platform.

The addition of local feeds builds on Disney+’s growing news lineup. Subscribers already have access to trusted national programming including: World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, 20/20, Good Morning America, Nightline, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and What You Need to Know.

With the integration of 24/7 local streams, Disney+ is positioning itself not only as a destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic but also as a comprehensive news hub.

As Disney+ continues to expand its content offering, the addition of local news strengthens its appeal beyond scripted series and theatrical releases. It underscores a broader strategy: making Disney+ a go-to daily destination.

