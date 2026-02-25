Disney+ Adds 24/7 ABC Local News Livestreams in Eight U.S. Cities
Subscribers can now stream real-time local coverage from New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more directly on Disney+.
Your hometown headlines just found a new streaming home. Beginning today, Disney+ subscribers across the United States can tune into 24/7 livestreams from eight major local markets, thanks to the addition of ABC Owned Television Stations to the platform.
What’s Happening:
- The move brings real-time, market-specific news coverage directly into the Disney+ experience, blending breaking headlines with blockbuster entertainment, all in one place.
- The newly added local feeds include nonstop streams from:
- WABC-TV (New York)
- KABC-TV (Los Angeles)
- WLS-TV (Chicago)
- WPVI-TV (Philadelphia)
- KTRK-TV (Houston)
- KGO-TV (San Francisco)
- WTVD-TV (Raleigh-Durham, NC)
- KFSN-TV (Fresno, CA)
- Each livestream delivers local newscasts, breaking news alerts, weather updates, and coverage of important community events tailored specifically to viewers in those regions.
- Subscribers can find the streams within the ABC News Hub and the Live Hub on Disney+.
- Over time, viewers located in one of the eight markets will also see their local station featured more prominently throughout the platform.
- The addition of local feeds builds on Disney+’s growing news lineup. Subscribers already have access to trusted national programming including: World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, 20/20, Good Morning America, Nightline, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and What You Need to Know.
- With the integration of 24/7 local streams, Disney+ is positioning itself not only as a destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic but also as a comprehensive news hub.
- As Disney+ continues to expand its content offering, the addition of local news strengthens its appeal beyond scripted series and theatrical releases. It underscores a broader strategy: making Disney+ a go-to daily destination.
