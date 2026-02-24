Life, Loss & Courage: Diane Sawyer Celebrates the Life of Eric Dane in New Disney+ and Hulu Special

"Eric Dane: Life, Loss & Courage – A Diane Sawyer Special" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

Last week, Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria actor Eric Dane passed away following a short, but ferocious battle with ALS.

Now, Disney+ and Hulu are honoring the late actor with a new special from Diane Sawyer, featuring an interview with Dane shot last year.

Diane Sawyer’s interview with Dane in 2025 marked the first time he spoke out about his ALS diagnosis.

Dane reflected on the moment he received the news, his symptoms, and how the disease was shaping his future. He also looked back on his early roles, the highs and lows of his time on Grey’s Anatomy, his friendship with Ellen Pompeo, and what brings him joy.

The special includes never-before-seen excerpts from the interview.

Later, Sawyer and Dane were joined by his physician, Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, a leading ALS expert and the executive director at the Massachusetts General Brigham Neuroscience Institute. They discussed why ALS is difficult to diagnose, the concerning rise in cases, and what everyday factors may play a role. They also spoke about what gives them hope with new research and technology.

The episode revisits the viral 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge and its lasting impact on ALS awareness and research.

Eric Dane: Life, Loss & Courage – A Diane Sawyer Special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu .

