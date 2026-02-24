Hulu Developing Series Adaptation of 2023 Horror Novel "The Haunting of Alejandra"

The novel was written by V. Castro.

Hulu is developing a series adaptation of the 2023 horror novel, The Haunting of Alejandra, written by V. Castro.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports on the development of the new series adaptation, which has brought on Steven Paul Martinez as writer and executive producer.

The Haunting of Alejandra is billed as a recurring series blending psychological horror and social commentary that explores supernatural Mexican mythology. Wife, lawyer and millennial mom Alejandra finds herself struggling psychologically on maternity leave, but quickly finds it’s not run-of-the-mill postpartum; instead, she’s in a fight-to-the-death struggle with the legend of the famous La Llorona.

The project hails from 20th Television, with additional executive producers including Eva Longoria and Cris Abrego of Hyphenate Media Group, and Gigi Saul Guerrero and Raynor Shima of Luchagore. Meanwhile, Author Castro will produce.

Previous work for writer Martinez includes two seasons of CBS’s So Help Me Todd, plus a feature film set up at Paramount, Stealing Santa.

