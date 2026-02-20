Discover the World of "Hoppers" with a New Special Look Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

The special look showcases four minutes of footage from Pixar's upcoming film.

Two weeks out from the film's release, Pixar fans can get a special look at the new film Hoppers on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

In a post on social media, Hoppers stars Piper Curda (Mabel) and Bobby Moynihan (King George) revealed that a special look at Hoppers has dropped.

This special look is exclusive to Disney+ and Hulu subscribers and can now be watched on either streaming service.

The nearly 4 minute clip from the film begins with the moment where Mabel's mind is transported into the body of a beaver robot developed by the Hoppers – scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals.

The clip then goes on to showcase the beginning of Mabel's amazing journey into the world of animals.

More on Hoppers:

In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel – a nature student – who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma – but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.

That’s when she discovers the Hoppers – scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.

The voice cast also includes Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha) and Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka).

Multi-Grammy winning artist SZA is providing the end credits song for the film, titled "Save the Day."

Catch Hoppers in theaters everywhere when it arrives on March 6, 2026.

