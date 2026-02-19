I Am Jack's Ultra-High Definition: David Fincher's "Fight Club" Arrives On 4K Disc for the Very First Time

"How much can you know about yourself if you've never been in a fight?" Released in 1999 to disappointing box-office numbers but great enthusiasm among young (at the time) movie fans like myself, David Fincher's Fight Club (from 20th Century Fox, now the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios) is returning to theaters for one night only this April, followed by its first 4K Ultra HD disc and digital release in May. Full details below.

What's happening:

Fight Club will be back in theaters for one night only on Wednesday, April 22 .

. Then on Tuesday, May 12 , the film arrives on 4K UHD disc in a premium Steelbook release. It will also become available on 4K Digital the same day. According to an official statement, the film has been meticulously restored into the 4K format, "enhancing the film’s striking cinematography and immersive sound design."

, the film arrives on 4K UHD disc in a premium Steelbook release. It will also become available on 4K Digital the same day. According to an official statement, the film has been meticulously restored into the 4K format, "enhancing the film’s striking cinematography and immersive sound design." The publishing company Insight Editions will also be releasing a companion book for Fight Club's 25th anniversary (which passed by in 2024, but better late than never) featuring "never-before-seen visuals, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content."

Fight Club was directed by David Fincher (Se7en, Gone Girl, Zodiac) and stars Brad Pitt (12 Monkeys), Edward Norton (American History X), Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Meat Loaf (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), and Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club).

The now-cult-classic film is the story of an unnamed man who is tired of the drudgery of his humdrum life. After he meets a mysterious and enigmatic stranger named Tyler Durden during an airplane flight, the two form an underground fighting ring that draws in lonely and disaffected men. But there's more under the iconoclastic surface of Tyler Durden than meets the eye.

More news from 20th Century Studios: