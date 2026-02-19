“Psycho Killer” Paints Santa Monica Red Ahead of February 2026 Release

New Regency’s upcoming horror-thriller hosts its West Coast premiere with cast, filmmakers, and a surprise masked guest.

Cast and filmmakers from New Regency’s Psycho Killer descended upon the Aero Theater in Santa Monica earlier this evening for the film’s West Coast premiere, celebrating the upcoming release of the highly anticipated horror-thriller.

What’s Happening:

The West Coast premiere of Psycho Killer took place at the historic Aero Theater, hosted in partnership with Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque.

The screening featured an in-character appearance by the film’s sadistic serial killer.

Key cast members Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, and Grace Dove walked the red carpet.

Producers Roy Lee and Matt Berenson, alongside executive producers Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann, represented the production team.

The all-new thriller, hailing from the producers of Barbarian and Weapons, opens exclusively in theaters on February 20, 2026.

Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Campbell) tracks down the perpetrator. She soon realizes the man responsible (Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer with a mental depravity and sinister agenda far more twisted than anticipated.

The Legacy of New Regency & 20th Century Horror

While Psycho Killer prepares for its theatrical debut, 20th Century Studios and New Regency continue to build a robust pipeline of genre films.

The collaboration brings the producers behind critical successes like Barbarian and promises high-tension, subversive narratives.

20th Century Studios is expanding its late-2026 slate with aquatic thrillers like Daniel Kraus's Whalefall.

