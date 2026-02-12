Video / Photos: "Predator: Badlands" Filmmakers Participate in Screening Q&A as Movie Hits Hulu
The film screened alongside "Predator: Killer of Killers."
With today's arrival of 20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands on the Disney-owed Hulu streaming service, the company hosted a double feature screening of Badlands and its animated predecessor Predator: Killer of Killers yesterday evening in Burbank, California. See below for video and photos of the event.
What's happening:
- Last night The Walt Disney Company held a double-feature screening of Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands at AMC Burbank in Southern California, in celebration of the latter's arrival on Hulu.
- After the screening, a Q&A panel was held featuring director of both films Dan Trachtenberg (Prey), star Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (who plays both Dek and Father in Badlands), and visual effects supervisor Alec Gillis (who has worked on numerous Predator films, including the 1987 original).
- You can watch the full 35-minute Q&A session in the embedded YouTube video below.
Watch "Predator: Badlands" Q&A with Dan Trachtenberg, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, and Alec Gillis:
- As you can see in the video above, the Father character was also on hand, and he greeted attendees as they entered the theater before the screenings.
- On the way out after the event ended, attendees were distributed Predator: Badlands mini-posters, keychains, and popcorn buckets.
- Both Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands are now streaming on Hulu and the Disney+ Hulu bundle. Physical media releases of Badlands are also coming this Tuesday, February 17.
