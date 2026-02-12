Video / Photos: "Predator: Badlands" Filmmakers Participate in Screening Q&A as Movie Hits Hulu

With today's arrival of 20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands on the Disney-owed Hulu streaming service, the company hosted a double feature screening of Badlands and its animated predecessor Predator: Killer of Killers yesterday evening in Burbank, California. See below for video and photos of the event.

What's happening:

Last night The Walt Disney Company held a double-feature screening of Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands at AMC Burbank in Southern California, in celebration of the latter's arrival on Hulu.

After the screening, a Q&A panel was held featuring director of both films Dan Trachtenberg (Prey), star Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (who plays both Dek and Father in Badlands), and visual effects supervisor Alec Gillis (who has worked on numerous Predator films, including the 1987 original).

You can watch the full 35-minute Q&A session in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch "Predator: Badlands" Q&A with Dan Trachtenberg, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, and Alec Gillis:

As you can see in the video above, the Father character was also on hand, and he greeted attendees as they entered the theater before the screenings.

On the way out after the event ended, attendees were distributed Predator: Badlands mini-posters, keychains, and popcorn buckets.

Both Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands are now streaming on Hulu and the Disney+ Hulu bundle. Physical media releases of Badlands are also coming this Tuesday, February 17.

More Hulu News: