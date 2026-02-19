Phoebe Dynevor Tapped to Lead 20th Century Studios' Adaptation of Emily Henry's "Beach Read"
The project has been under development at the studio since 2023.
Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor has been tapped to lead 20th Century Studios' adaptation of Emily Henry's novel Beach Read.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Dynevor will star in a lead role in the long under-development adaptation of Beach Read.
- Details regarding Dynevor's role have not been shared at this time.
- Emily Henry’s Beach Read is a romantic comedy that tells the story of two authors who swap genres for the summer.
- The full synopsis is as follows: "Beach Read is a romantic comedy following January Andrews, a successful romance novelist who struggles with grief and writer’s block after her father’s death and the discovery of secrets he’s long kept hidden. While spending the summer in his Michigan beach house to prepare it for sale, she unexpectedly reconnects with Gus Everett, an author who was once her rival in college. Both creatively stuck, they agree to a writing challenge over the summer, swapping literary genres while promising that there will be no romance between them. Of course, you know what they say about the best-laid plans."
- First reported in 2023, Yulin Kuang was selected to adapt the novel and will also direct the film.
- Kuang recently co-wrote Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation, which is another Henry novel adaptation.
- In addition to her role in Bridgerton, Dynevor is also known for her role in Lionsgate's critically acclaimed dystopian drama Anniversary.
- Her upcoming slate includes the Netflix survival thriller Shiver, A24’s Famous opposite Zac Efron, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Remain.
