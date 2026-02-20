Welcome to Wonderland: "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Releases First Teaser
The fifth "Descendants" film is set to debut this summer.
Get a first look at Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with the reveal of the upcoming DCOMs first teaser!
What’s Happening:
- A first look at Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the fifth film in the Descendants franchise, has been released!
- The teaser debuted ahead of Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special, now streaming on Disney+.
- The film is set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, and follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, the movie explores the consequences of altering the fabric of time.
- In the teaser, Red and Chloe hide their dangerous time-traveling pocket watch in the Royal Vault as a new threat begins to rise.
- Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain, seeks the pocket watch to control time and reshape Wonderland’s fate.
- Returning cast members include Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora.
- New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.
- Check out the full trailer below:
