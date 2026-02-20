Welcome to Wonderland: "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Releases First Teaser

The fifth "Descendants" film is set to debut this summer.

Get a first look at Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with the reveal of the upcoming DCOMs first teaser!

What’s Happening:

  • A first look at Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the fifth film in the Descendants franchise, has been released!
  • The teaser debuted ahead of Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special, now streaming on Disney+.
  • The film is set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, and follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red.
  • Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, the movie explores the consequences of altering the fabric of time.
  • In the teaser, Red and Chloe hide their dangerous time-traveling pocket watch in the Royal Vault as a new threat begins to rise.
  • Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain, seeks the pocket watch to control time and reshape Wonderland’s fate.
  • Returning cast members include Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora.
  • New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.
  • Check out the full trailer below:

Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide on Laughing Place:

  • For those looking to enjoy last year’s massive concert tour, Laughing Place has you covered!
  • On our YouTube, you can check out our playlist of the musical event. 
  • Of course, a special highlighting the concert event is now streaming on Disney+.
  • In any case, check out our playlist below:

Read More Disney Channel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber