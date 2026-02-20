Welcome to Wonderland: "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Releases First Teaser

The fifth "Descendants" film is set to debut this summer.

Get a first look at Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with the reveal of the upcoming DCOMs first teaser!

What’s Happening:

A first look at Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the fifth film in the Descendants franchise, has been released!

The teaser debuted ahead of Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special, now streaming on Disney+.

The film is set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, and follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, the movie explores the consequences of altering the fabric of time.

In the teaser, Red and Chloe hide their dangerous time-traveling pocket watch in the Royal Vault as a new threat begins to rise.

Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain, seeks the pocket watch to control time and reshape Wonderland’s fate.

Returning cast members include Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora.

New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.

Check out the full trailer below:

