Freya Skye Goes Global: New "Stars Align" Tour Dates Added in Australia, the U.S. and Europe

As demand grows for the young hit artist, Freya Skye announces new tour stops later this year.

Originally scheduled to just run throughout the month of February, Freya Skye's "Stars Align" tour is expanding with new dates in Australia, the U.S. and Europe.

What's Happening:

After touring across the U.S. in February, Freya Skye will be going international beginning in June, with new tour dates in Australia, the U.S. and Europe.

Freya’s February dates of the “Stars Align” tour sold out in mere seconds, just as her hit single, “silent treatment,” was climbing the radio charts in the U.S., U.K., Canada, France and Australia.

As Freya’s star power continues to grow, so do her concert’s venue sizes – with her new tour dates starting in Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall and conclude in Madrid, Spain at Las Ventas in November.

We recently had the chance to attend opening night of Freya Skye's "Stars Align" concert and have videos of her entire setlist, as well as a review of the concert.

The full tour schedule is as follows: 6/7/26 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall 6/9/26 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre 6/11/26 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Theatre 9/19/26 - Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl 9/20/26 - San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU 9/22/26 - Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre 9/24/26 - Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park 9/26/26 - Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall 9/27/26 - Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 9/29/26 - Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre 9/30/26 - Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live 10/2/26 - St. Louis, MO – The Factory 10/3/26 - Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center 10/5/26 - Nashville, TN – Venue and on-sale date TBA 10/6/26 - Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor 10/7/26 - Pittsburgh, PA – Venue and on-sale date TBA 10/9/26 - Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater 10/10/26 - Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater 10/12/26 - Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy 10/13/26 - Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando 10/14/26 - Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live 10/25/26 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia 10/29/26 – Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios 11/1/26 - Wolverhampton, UK – Wolverhampton Civic 11/4/26 - Leeds, UK – O2 Academy 11/5/26 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy 11/6/26 – Cardiff, UK – University Great Hall 11/8/26 - London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy 11/13/26 - Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel 11/14/26 - Amsterdam, NL – Venue and on-sale date TBA 11/18/26 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine 11/19/26 - Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall 11/22/26 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria 11/25/26 – Milan, IT – Fabrique 11/27/26 – Madrid, ES – Las Ventas



Below, the ticket sale information for the new tour dates.

US:

2/19 @ 10AM ET / 7AM PT - Ticketmaster Artist Sign Up Begins

2/26 @ 8AM Local Time – Freya Skye Fan Presale Begins

2/27 @ 8AM Local Time – Public On Sale

AUSTRALIA

2/20 @ 2AM AEDT - Sign Ups Open to Receive a Unique Code

2/26 @ 3PM Local Time - Freya Skye Fan Presale Begins

2/27 @ 3PM Local – Public On Sale

EUROPE:

2/19 @ 3PM GMT / 4PM CEST - Sign Ups Open to Receive a Unique Code

2/25 @ 10AM Local Time - Freya Skye Fan Presale Begins

2/27 @ 10AM Local Time – Public On Sale

