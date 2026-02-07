Freya Skye's Stars Align Tour Setlist

Freya Skye’s first headlining tour, Stars Align, kicked off last night in Portland, OR. As the Hollywood Records pop star embarks on 19 sold-out stops, fans may be wondering what songs will be performed. Having attended the opening night performance, here’s what you can expect from Freya Skye and her opening act, Adrian Lyles. Plus, for fans who have tickets to the VIP Soundcheck and Q&A, we’ve included what was performed at this first stop.

Freya Skye’s Setlist

“Can’t Fake It”

“petty”

“Walk Over”

“why’d you have to call”

“Bad Taste” (Unreleased)

“Who I Thought I Knew”

“London”

“maybe tomorrow”

“Someone to Love”

“golden boy”

“My Own Way” (from Disney ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampries)

“silent treatment”

“Gold’s Gone”

Opening Act - Adrian Lyles’ Setlist

“Somewhere to Go”

“Way Down”

“Peace of Mind”

“Why Not”

“Than I Am”

“Don’t Expect Much”

“Birds of a Feather” (Billie Eilish Cover)

“It Isn’t Over Until You Die”

Bonus: Freya Skye’s Soundcheck Setlist on 2/6/2026

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” (Gracie Abrams Cover)

“golden boy” (acoustic)