Concert Review: Freya Skye’s Stars Align Tour Proves She’s Ready for Stardom

If you needed proof that Freya Skye is the next big thing, her sold-out Stars Align Tour is it. With only a handful of singles and a debut EP released mere days ago, the ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires star had no trouble packing every stop on her first headlining run, which kicked off last night in Portland, OR. She may not be in arenas yet, but she’s already outsizing the rooms she’s playing—Hollywood Records’ newest pop phenomenon is clearly rocketing past the “aligned stars” her tour is named for.

The biggest limitation of a Freya Skye headliner is simply that her discography is still small. Her set runs just about an hour across 13 songs, including all five tracks from stardust (plus the vinyl-exclusive bonus), her ZOMBIES 4 solo number “My Own Way,” her pre-EP singles, and one unreleased track. It’s a tight show largely because it has to be, but Skye makes the most of every minute.

A major upgrade from last winter’s acoustic warm-up tour, Skye now performs with a three-piece band anchored by returning guitarist Donnie Laudicina, joined by Anna Bettendorf on keys/bass and David Cola on drums. With pre-recorded stems rounding out the production, the group achieves a full, radio-ready sound while keeping Skye front and center.

Visually, the show strikes a clean balance between pop polish and DIY charm. Star-shaped lighting shifts to match the tone of each track, and instead of slowing the momentum with costume changes, Skye performs most of the night in a sparkly blue dress. She occasionally layers on accessories—a tie-dye frock for the acoustic interlude, a white dress and ethereal cape for “Someone to Love,” complete with fog and wind machines harkening back to her Eurovision roots—but the only true wardrobe switch arrives during the encore, where she slips into a gold dress to perform the fan favorite “Gold’s Gone.”

Opening act Adrian Lyles (of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3) started right at 8:00 p.m. with a half-hour, eight-song set that included a Billie Eilish cover to warm up the crowd. After a quick turnover and a somewhat slower-than-ideal additional wait, Skye took the stage around 9:00 p.m. The audience was exiting Portland’s Roseland Theater by 10.

Short as it may be, the Stars Align Tour delivers precisely what Skye’s fans are hoping for: the full EP, every original single, and even a bonus unreleased track. Could she stretch the runtime with a cover or a deeper ZOMBIES 4 cut (Lyles could easily handle Malachi Barton’s vocals on “Dream Come True”)? Absolutely. But as built, the show is a complete snapshot of where Freya Skye is right now—and where she’s clearly headed.

The tour’s only real drawback lies with the venues themselves. Most stops are general-admission, standing-room-only rooms, which proved frustrating for younger or shorter attendees who struggled to see the stage. It didn’t dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm, but it did highlight the mismatch between the age range of Skye’s fanbase and the size of the venues hosting her.

The Stars Align Tour may be brief, but it shines bright. Freya Skye performs with confidence, clarity, and the unmistakable spark of a rising star in the middle of her breakthrough moment. With a debut EP in hand and a fanbase that’s already outgrowing small theaters, this tour feels less like a beginning and more like a launching pad. If stardust is the first chapter, Freya Skye’s next era is coming fast—and on the strength of this show, she’ll be more than ready for it.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEWMV9VORbeBRnKiFkYv7AOIneqIENdqU&si=kpdP1Ymunp1-IhBu