Music Review: Freya Skye’s stardust EP Proves She’s More Than a Breakout Disney Star

Since signing with Hollywood Records in 2023, Freya Skye has built serious momentum—from seven standalone singles to her breakout turn in ZOMBIES: Dawn of the Vampires and a massive summer arena tour alongside her castmates. Now, the Disney-owned label distills that rise into her first official compilation: the five-track EP stardust, arriving on the heels of her Top 40 hit “silent treatment.” With a sold-out headlining tour about to begin, stardust offers the strongest snapshot yet of Freya’s artistic identity.

The EP opens with “silent treatment,” written by Freya Skye, Max Margolis, and Sophie Alexandra Tweed-Simmons. An uptempo blend of acoustic guitar and glossy pop synths, it evokes the catchiness of Taylor Swift’s biggest radio anthems while retaining Freya’s sharper, more youthful edge. As an opener, it’s undeniable—clean, confident, and instantly replayable.

“petty” keeps the Swiftian energy alive while folding in a contemporary pop punch reminiscent of Charli XCX. Co-written by Freya, J Moon, and Bava, it’s the EP’s most addictive track and a standout reclamation anthem. The sharp melodic hooks and empowered tone easily position it as the emotional core of stardust.

“golden boy,” a ballad that swells into an anthem of unrequited love, is the song most primed for second-single treatment. Written by Emily Beihold, Freya Skye, Jason Suwito, and Nick Lopez, it maintains a pop sensibility while leaning more acoustic—broadening its crossover appeal. It’s the kind of polished, yearning track that could sit comfortably on multiple formats.

Freya teams again with Beihold and Lopez on “maybe tomorrow,” joined by Jay Mooncie, crafting a delicate slow-burn ballad about lovesickness. Its gentle ache hints at the intimacy of Chappell Roan’s “Coffee,” reinterpreted for a younger, still-blossoming audience. It’s the quietest song on the EP, and one that rewards repeat listens.

The EP closes with the pop-rock surge of “why’d you have to call,” written by Freya Skye, Julia Michaels, Mattias Larsson, and Robin Fredriksson. With its 1980s textures and radio-ready chorus, it lands like a lovelorn cousin to Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.” It’s a stylish closer that broadens the EP’s sonic palette without breaking cohesion.

In essence, every track on stardust shines, making the EP’s title feel well chosen. What’s most surprising is its restraint: listeners familiar with Freya’s powerhouse vocals on “My Own Way” and “Gold’s Gone” may expect bigger belts or theatrical peaks. Instead, she leans into a more controlled, contemporary pop era—prioritizing vibe, songwriting, and emotional throughline over maximalist performance. The result is a cohesive, clearly intentioned debut EP that signals Freya Skye isn’t just rising—she’s setting the terms of her ascent.

I give stardust 4 out of 5 stars.



Freya Skye’s stardust is now streaming on all major music platforms. A physical vinyl release includes an exclusive bonus song.