The Stars Align for Disney Channel Star Freya Skye's Upcoming US Tour

Disney Channel star Freya Skye's meteoric rise is continuing as she prepares to head on her "Stars Align" US tour in February 2026.

Freya Skye is heading on the 15 date "Stars Align" tour across the US – all taking place in February 2026.

An exclusive artist presale will be available on December 9th at 8am local time, followed by another exclusive promoter presale on December 10th at 8am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 11th at 8am local time. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available.

Freya Skye has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold goes to support organizations supporting childhood cancer treatments and research towards cures.

PLUS1 supporting childhood cancer treatments and research towards cures. Riding off the momentum of her meteoric rise to fame in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires and her viral performances at the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Arena Tour, Freya is set to continue her journey as a solo artist and songwriter.

Her latest single, “silent treatment,” instantly became a viral hit, reaching over 2 million streams within 3 days of release, and landing prime play-listing across music streaming platforms.

Within the past few weeks, Freya was added as a special guest performer at multiple iHeart Jingle Ball arena shows, kicking off with her first-ever live of “silent treatment” on Friday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The shows continue tonight at Allstate Arena in Chicago, December 9th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, December 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City, December 14th at TD Garden in Boston, and December 15th at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Freya’s “Stars Align” tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon and conclude in New York City at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom. The full tour schedule is as follows: 2/6/2026 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater 2/7/2026 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre 2/10/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern 2/11/2026 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues 2/12/2026 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre 2/14/2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (Rockwell) 2/15/2026 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom 2/17/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore 2/18/2026 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed 2/20/2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem 2/21/2026 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore 2/24/2026 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore 2/25/2026 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall 2/27/2026 – Boston, MA – House of Blues 2/28/2026 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom



