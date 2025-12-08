Dr. Doof Takes On Santa In Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short from Disney Channel
But how does Perry the Platypus get the same Christmas present?!
Santa Claus is under attack in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales from Disney Channel, as Dr. Doof takes on a new enemy after he receives a lump of coal.
What’s Happening:
- A special holiday edition of Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived, and this time we’re seeing Dr. Doofenschmirtz from Phineas and Ferb take on Santa Claus.
- In the new holiday short, Santa himself gives Doof a traditional lump of cool - meaning he has been naughty and not nice.
- Upset by this, Doof vows for revenge on Santa, but who else can stop him aside from Perry the Platypus.
- Our favorite secret agent shows up to stop him - and spoiler alert: succeeds in doing so - but to do that, needs every toy in Santa’s bag.
- After Doof has been stopped, Santa realizes Perry has destroyed all the toys for the kids and gives him a piece of coal too.
- What follows is a nice moment between the two arch-enemies as they both raise their lump of coal to each other.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- Recently, we’ve seen a number of holiday shorts from the Chibi world, including a snow day cleanup with the gang from Big City Greens, a holiday mashup between Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb. We even got a special holiday retelling of Prep & Landing!
- The new season of Phineas & Ferb follows the inventive step brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P – whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.
- You can see more of the Chibi Tiny Tales at our archive.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com