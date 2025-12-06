It's A Big City Snow Day in The Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short on Disney Channel
And once again, it becomes Cricket Vs. Bill!
All the snow has arrived in Big City, leading to a standoff over who gets to clean it in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales on Disney Channel.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived and this time, we’re heading back to the world of Big City Greens for a new winter-themed adventure.
- Turns out that there has been quite the storm over the Green’s house in Big City, and snow is everywhere. To clean it up, Bill looks toward his son Cricket to go outside and shovel all the snow.
- Clearly, Cricket would rather stay inside and watch the television, but Bill has other plans. Thus, Cricket begins to scheme different ways to get out of the physical labor in the snow.
- All of them seem to get Bill’s attention, and earn Cricket a one way ticket back outside, until Cricket carves out an image in the snow that draws the attention of the neighbors and local media.
- This puts Bill into a panic, cleaning up all the snow himself - so did Cricket win?
- Maybe. But all the shoveled snow is one small shake away from covering the yard again. Which is exactly what happens.
- Check it all out in the short below.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- You can see more of Chibi Tiny Tales at our archive.
- The full series of Big City Greens is an animated comedy-adventure which follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- The hit series recently wrapped up its fourth season on Disney Channel and is gearing up to get ready for its fifth, though no premiere date has been released at this time.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com