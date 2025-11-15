New "Chibi Tiny Tales" Revisits Holiday Favorite "Prep & Landing" With the Help of Jordan Fisher
The new "As Told By Chibi" adaptation gets a bit of a musical twist.
The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived, and the new installment is an As Told By Chibi form, this time revisiting the holiday favorite, Prep & Landing.
What’s Happening:
- As promised when we got the first trailer for the upcoming Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, Disney Channel is getting in on the seasonal fun with a retelling of the original Prep & Landing - in Chibi form!
- The new As Told By Chibi revisits the original story, but now with a musical twist, narrating the story to the familiar rhythm of “Jingle Bells.”
- Who better than to sing the lyrics than the one and only Jordan Fisher!
- Prep & Landing is an animated holiday special franchise produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios (and later by Disney Television Animation) about the secret elite team of Christmas elves who “prep” homes for Santa’s arrival.
- The first installment, Prep & Landing, introduces Wayne (a longtime elf) and Lanny (a rookie) on a Christmas Eve mission when things go awry and they must come together to save Santa’s landing at a particular boy’s house.
- For a few consecutive years, new Prep & Landing specials debuted with the last in 2011, proving its fan base and popularity. The franchise has even starred in a holiday preshow to the popular nighttime spectacular, World of Color, at Disney California Adventure.
- This new Chibi Tiny Tales Short arrives just ahead of the new Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, which marks the return of Emmy-winning franchise after more than a decade, following Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne as their holiday mission unfolds with many merry mishaps.
- The fourth installment continues the holiday adventures of an elite team that prepares homes worldwide for Santa’s arrival.
- The new special arrives with a Thanksgiving Day premiere on Disney Channel, Nov. 27 (7:00 p.m. EST/PST), before it streams on Disney+, starting Nov. 28th.
- All previous specials - Prep & Landing (2009), Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa (2010) and Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (2011) - are currently streaming on Disney+.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
