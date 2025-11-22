Get In The Spirit For A Merry Mashup in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short from Disney Channel
Cricket and Gramma Alice Take on Doof in the Latest installment, filled with festive cheer.
Get in the holiday spirit with a new Chibi Tiny Tales short that features a merry mashup of favorites from Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb.
What’s Happening:
- We’re already getting into all the fun holiday programming on Disney Channel and the latest installment of Chibi Tiny Tales is perfect for the occasion.
- In the latest short, we do one of the things that the Chibi Tiny Tales and Chibiverse world does best - mashups! In this one, we see the Green family from the hit Disney Channel series, Big City Greens take on Dr. Doofenschmirtz from the hit Phineas and Ferb.
- While the Greens are decorating for the holidays, the tower of Doofenschmirtz Evil Incorporated is in the middle of Big City (who knew?!) and from there he is using his new Decorator-inator, and turning all of the Greens decorations evil for the holidays.
- When Gramma and Cricket discover the reason for the problem, they outsmart him with a monstrous snowman, allowing them to get their hands on the “inator” and restore their decor.
- Also keep your eyes peeled. You’re sure to see more favorites in Chibi form, including Hailey from Hailey’s On It! Among others.
- Check out the antics in the full short below.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- The full series of Big City Greens is an animated comedy-adventure which follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- The hit series recently wrapped up its fourth season on Disney Channel and is gearing up to get ready for its fifth, though no premiere date has been released at this time.
