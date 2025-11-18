"ZOMBIES 4" Star Freya Skye Announces New Single "silent treatment"

Skye has proven to be one of Disney's biggest up-and-coming stars.

Disney Channel triple threat Freya Skye has announced a brand new single set to release just ahead of her sold out acoustic shows.

What’s Happening:

This December, Freya Skye is releasing a brand new single titled “silent treatment.”

Riding off the momentum of her meteoric rise to fame in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires and her viral performances at the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Arena Tour, Freya is set to continue her journey as a solo artist and songwriter.

Describing the song as a difficult personal moment about someone close suddenly disappearing, the track is set to debut on December 2nd at 9AM PT.

The single releases just 9 days ahead of her sold out acoustic shows in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

The acoustic shows are her first headlining tour, with all shows selling out within seconds.

In addition to the new single, Freya’s 7-inch gold vinyl of her single “Gold’s Gone” is set to release on November 21st.

The same day, she will be hosting a sold-out signing event at the Barnes & Noble at Los Angeles’ The Grove.

She will also serve as a presenter at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concerts across major US cities.

Freya’s rise to fame is absolutely unfathomable.

Since July 1st, 2025, her social media following has grown millions of followers, including: Instagram: 1.2M (+1.09M) TikTok: 1.8M (+1.53M) YouTube: 672K (+571.6K) Spotify monthly listeners: 2.2M (+1.7M) Snapchat: 201.5K (+194.5K)

Freya Skye is quickly becoming a name to watch in the entertainment world, which could very well see her join the ranks of Disney Channel superstars Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

For those looking forward to streaming the new single, you can pre-save “silent treatment” now.

Read More Disney Channel:

Festive Fun In The World of "ZOMBIES" as New Song "Snow Angels" Debuts