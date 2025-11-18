"ZOMBIES 4" Star Freya Skye Announces New Single "silent treatment"
Skye has proven to be one of Disney's biggest up-and-coming stars.
Disney Channel triple threat Freya Skye has announced a brand new single set to release just ahead of her sold out acoustic shows.
What’s Happening:
- This December, Freya Skye is releasing a brand new single titled “silent treatment.”
- Riding off the momentum of her meteoric rise to fame in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires and her viral performances at the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Arena Tour, Freya is set to continue her journey as a solo artist and songwriter.
- Describing the song as a difficult personal moment about someone close suddenly disappearing, the track is set to debut on December 2nd at 9AM PT.
- The single releases just 9 days ahead of her sold out acoustic shows in New York, Los Angeles, and London.
- The acoustic shows are her first headlining tour, with all shows selling out within seconds.
- In addition to the new single, Freya’s 7-inch gold vinyl of her single “Gold’s Gone” is set to release on November 21st.
- The same day, she will be hosting a sold-out signing event at the Barnes & Noble at Los Angeles’ The Grove.
- She will also serve as a presenter at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concerts across major US cities.
- Freya’s rise to fame is absolutely unfathomable.
- Since July 1st, 2025, her social media following has grown millions of followers, including:
- Instagram: 1.2M (+1.09M)
- TikTok: 1.8M (+1.53M)
- YouTube: 672K (+571.6K)
- Spotify monthly listeners: 2.2M (+1.7M)
- Snapchat: 201.5K (+194.5K)
- Freya Skye is quickly becoming a name to watch in the entertainment world, which could very well see her join the ranks of Disney Channel superstars Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.
- For those looking forward to streaming the new single, you can pre-save “silent treatment” now.
