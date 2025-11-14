Festive Fun In The World of "ZOMBIES" as New Song "Snow Angels" Debuts
And yes, it will get stuck in your head.
Fans of Disney Channel's ZOMBIES franchise have a festive new tune to enjoy, reuniting Freya Skye and Malachi Barton from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampire.
What’s Happening:
- A festive new song has arrived from the world of ZOMBIES 4, reuniting Freya Skye (Nova Bright) and Malachi Barton (Victor) for a wintery new tune, “Snow Angels.”
- In the video itself, you’ll be able to see both use their respective powers, solar flares and night winds, as they sing together in harmony.
- And don’t worry, that chorus - “Oh the choir sings and the bells all chime, When your sno-oh-ow angel’s next to mine” - will absolutely get stuck in your head.
- Take a look (and listen!) thanks to the new video below.
- The video will also premiere on Disney Channel after the ZOMBIES 4 sing-along encore event airing Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. ET, which will help kick off the network’s “Fa-La-La-Lidays” holiday programming.
- In the latest ZOMBIES adventure, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampire, we revisit some old favorites and meet some new ones. After their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, Seabrook’s zombie/cheerleader-alien sweethearts Zed and Addison inadvertently become camp counselors to two opposing monster factions — Daywalkers and Vampires. As tensions flare between the rival groups, the Seabrook crew must convince Nova, a Daywalker, and Victor, a Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds to prevent a greater threat that endangers them all.
- You can also catch ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampire streaming now on Disney+.
