Disney Hits Live from EPCOT: Bowling for Soup Performs the Theme Song to "Phineas & Ferb" at Their Eat to the Beat Concert

Disney fans who attended Bowling for Soup’s Eat to the Beat concert received an extra treat with the band performing the theme song to the hit show Phineas & Ferb.

EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival is one of the best times of the year to visit Walt Disney World.

In addition to the incredible foot booths, the event also hosts the Eat to the Beat concert series, bringing in popular artists for included performances at the American Adventure’s America Gardens Theatre.

On November 14th and 15th, rock band Bowling for Soup took to the stage, delighting guests with some of their biggest hits, including a Disney classic.

Bowling for Soup wrote and performed the theme song to Disney Channel’s Phineas & Ferb, which they performed for guests who attended their set.

One of the band members introduced the show with a spot-on Dr. Doofenschmirtz impression, before they jumped into the ear-worm.

You can check out a full performance below:

EPCOT’s 2026 International Food & Wine Festival is set to conclude on November 22nd.

There is one more set of concerts happening at the park, with The Beach Boys set to perform tonight and tomorrow, November 16th and 17th.

After Food & Wine ends, the holiday season will take over the park with the annual Festival of the Holidays.

The event brings in holiday traditions and food from around the world.

