Freya Skye's "stardust" EP is Now Streaming, Available to Pre-Order On Vinyl

After starring in Disney Channel's Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires musical film last year, Freya Skye has become a breakout artist from the Disney-owned Hollywood Records. And now her first EP, entitled stardust, is available to both stream and pre-order on vinyl. More details below.

What's happening:

Freya Skye's stardust EP is now available to stream (see the embedded Spotify playlist below).

Fans can also pre-order stardust on limited edition colored vinyl via the Disney Music Emporium website. The vinyl record will come with an exclusive Freya Skye poster, and it is expected to ship around mid-May.

Much like the title of the EP itself, all of the tracks listed on this release are in lower-case only and include the songs "silent treatment," "petty," "golden boy," "maybe tomorrow," "why'd you have to call," and "london."

More Freya Skye News: