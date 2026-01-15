Disney+ Perk Alert: Win Tickets to Freya Skye's "Stars Align" Tour in Los Angeles or New York City

The Disney Channel star's US tour heads across the country beginning February 6, 2026!
Disney Channel star Freya Skye is about to head on her "Stars Align" US tour next month, and Disney+ subscribers now have the chance to win tickets to the tour in Los Angeles or New York City.

What's Happening:

  • Freya Skye is heading on the 15 date "Stars Align" tour across the US – all taking place in February 2026.
  • Disney+ subscribers can now enter for a chance to win tickets to the tour in either Los Angeles or New York City, with travel and lodging included.
  • Simply enter at the Disney+ Perks portal daily through Monday, January 26 for your chance to win!
  • Winners will be selected approximately two hours after the drawing ends and will be notified by e-mail on or around January 26, 2026 at approximately 11:00 a.m. PT.
  • Skye's Los Angeles show takes place on February 10, while the New York show ends the tour on February 28, 2026.
  • For more details and to enter, head over to Disney+ Perks.
  • While you're there, you can also enter to win a vacation to the Disneyland Resort and receive a Spotify Premium trial.

  • Freya’s “Stars Align” tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon and conclude in New York City at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom. The full tour schedule is as follows:
    • 2/6/2026 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
    • 2/7/2026 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
    • 2/10/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
    • 2/11/2026 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
    • 2/12/2026 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
    • 2/14/2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (Rockwell)
    • 2/15/2026 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
    • 2/17/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
    • 2/18/2026 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
    • 2/20/2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
    • 2/21/2026 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
    • 2/24/2026 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
    • 2/25/2026 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
    • 2/27/2026 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
    • 2/28/2026 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

  • We recently had the chance to enjoy Freya Skye's The Acoustic Shows, which featured stripped-down arrangements, unreleased songs, and heartfelt moments –delivering a raw and revealing Los Angeles performance.

