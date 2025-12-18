Freya Skye Brings The Acoustic Shows Tour to the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles

Freya Skye doesn’t need large-scale production, choreography, or heavy instrumentation to command a room, something she proved effortlessly at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on The Acoustic Shows Tour. Stripping her music down to its emotional core, Skye delivered a performance that felt less like a typical concert and more like an intimate gathering between artist and audience, where we could see Skye perform vulnerably.

The venue had Freya Skye merchandise, including exclusive merch for the four-show tour, including The Acoustic Shows tee shirt in both youth and adult sizes, as well as a tote bag with the tour’s logo and show dates.

Opening the night was Isabel Dumaa, whose emotionally textured set set the tone perfectly for the evening. Dumaa’s warm vocals and introspective songwriting eased the crowd into a night built on vulnerability, honesty, and storytelling, which was an ideal complement to Skye’s acoustic approach.

When Freya took the stage, the shift in energy was immediate with screaming fans anticipating the show to come. Launching into “Can’t Fake It,” she established the night’s thesis early with authenticity above all else. With minimal instrumentation, every lyric landed with clarity, allowing the emotional nuance of her songwriting to shine. Tracks like “Walk Over” and “Silent Treatment” carried quiet intensity, amplifying themes of self-worth.



Skye’s connection with the audience deepened as she moved through “Who I Thought I Knew,” a song that felt particularly resonant in the intimate confines of the El Rey. Her voice was controlled yet emotionally raw and floated easily over the room, drawing listeners in rather than overpowering them.

Unreleased material played a key role in the set, offering fans a glimpse into what’s next to come. “Bad Taste” and “Why’d You Have to Call” both stood out as highlights. These songs felt fully realized and had fans in the audience singing along despite only being performed once before at her show last week at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

A playful shift arrived with Skye’s cover of “Thirst Trap” (Audrey Hobert cover), which brought a light humor to the set without breaking the emotional throughline. Skye mentioned that she plans to perform a different cover of songs she enjoys, previously fans at Skye’s New York City show were treated to her cover of Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry”.

One of the night’s most special moments came with “My Own Way,” Skye’s song from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Before performing it, she paused to give a heartfelt shoutout to ZOMBIES director Paul Hoen, who was in attendance, drawing cheers from fans in the room. The moment bridged her Disney Channel roots with her current artistic path, highlighting how seamlessly she moves between worlds. Paul Hoen boasts an impressive directorial lineup Disney Channel Original Movies including Jump In!, Luck of the Irish, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off.

As the night wound down, “Winter Dream” brought a dash of Holiday cheer to the crowd before Skye closed with “Golds Gone,” a fitting finale that embodied the evening’s emotional arc.

Adding to the ZOMBIES reunion energy, fans also spotted Julian Lerner and Chandler Kinney watching from the balcony, a meaningful nod to Skye’s journey and the support system surrounding her.

Freya Skye’s Los Angeles stop on The Acoustic Shows Tour proved that her strength lies not only in polished pop melodies but in her ability to strip her songs down to a guitar and raw vocals. Like many of Disney’s most successful alumni, Freya Skye is proving that the transition from screen to stage can be seamless. Her catchy, emotionally driven pop songs echo the early career trajectories of Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato, while signaling an artist ready to shape the next generation of pop music.



