Freya Skye Set to Release Her Debut EP "Stardust" Next Week

Plus, we've learned Skye will accompanied by Adrian Lyles on her upcoming "Stars Align" US tour.
Disney Channel star and up-and-coming musician Freya Skye will be releasing her debut EP next week!

  • Riding off the momentum of her meteoric rise to fame in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires and her viral performances at the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Arena Tour, Freya is set to continue her journey as a solo artist and songwriter with the release of her debut EP.
  • Titled Stardust, the EP (extended play) will be released on all platforms on Wednesday, February 4 from Hollywood Records.
  • Girls' Life reports that the tracklist will include:
    • “Bad Taste"
    • “London"
    • “Why’d You Have To Call”
    • “Golden Boy”
  • It will also feature “silent treatment,” which has already been released as a single, reaching over 2 million streams within 3 days of release, and landing prime play-listing across music streaming platforms.

  • February is set to be a big month for Skye, as she'll also be heading on the 15 date "Stars Align" tour across the US – all taking place in February 2026.
  • On the tour, she'll be accompanied by Adrian Lyles, who released a trio of EPs on Hollywood Records in 2025. He's also known for his role as Jet in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

  • We recently had the chance to enjoy Freya Skye's The Acoustic Shows, which featured stripped-down arrangements, unreleased songs, and heartfelt moments –delivering a raw and revealing Los Angeles performance.

