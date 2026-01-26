Latest "Cartoonified!" Puts Social Media Star Mark Rober to the Animated Test
Fit Gus is quite intimidating.
The latest Cartoonified! has arrived, and this time the boys are running social media star Mark Rober through the machine.
What’s Happening:
- The latest installment of Cartoonified! Is here, and this time it’s engineer, inventor, and social media star Mark Rober that gets put through the machine.
- The Disney Channel short-form series, known for taking celebs and “Cartoonifying” them alongside Phineas and Ferb, sees this installment come with a pre-shrunk Rober, who will be put to the test by the step-brothers in a brilliantly engineered trial.
- The boys are putting Rober against Fit Gus, a shredded squirrel, to see who can navigate a series of tubes and obstacles better. Animated Rober is up to the challenge, but falls behind.
- The race is on, and getting to the finish is going to be quite the task, especially when the pair gets to a turbulent series of lifts.
- Fortunately for Fit Gus, he has millions of years of evolution compared to Rober, who plummets toward his doom almost immediately.
- However, Fit Gus seems to be quite the sport, saving Rober and getting across the finish line together.
- Check it all out below.
- While this might be Rober’s first time through the Cartoonifying machine, he has been present for some other Disney events recently.
- Back in October, Rober was present as part of a spectacular day of fun at the Disneyland Resort for Make-A-Wish kids, alongside MrBeast who hosted the event. Rober stationed himself in the Hyperion Theater Courtyard with science demonstrations and a bit of help from Mickey Mouse himself.
- Disney Television Animation’s new shortform series, Cartoonified! features the stars of Phineas and Ferb, Phineas and Ferb, as they “Cartoonify" known celebrities and stars, most of which will likely come from other Disney Channel properties or under the Disney umbrella.
- At launch, it was believed that this new series would be expanding beyond Phineas And Ferb and would feature other characters and elements from different Disney Television Animation shows on the Disney Channel network and Disney+ streaming service. Thus far, that has yet to be proven true.
- This new series joins other shortform series, including Theme Song Takeover, Chibi Tiny Tales, and How NOT to Draw, among others on the Disney Channel and Disney Channel’s YouTube page.
- In recent editions, we’ve seen the brothers cartoonify:
