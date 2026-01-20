Trevi Fountain Wishes Come True: Hilary Duff Performs "What Dreams Are Made Of" for the First Time

Hilary Duff, AKA the iconic Lizzie McGuire, recently performed the hit song “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie for the first time ever.

What’s Happening:

Hilary Duff is currently embarking on her first tour in over ten years as she promotes her new album luck…or something.

The Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, which has been nearly impossible to get tickets to, kicked off in London yesterday, January 19th.

According to People Magazine, Duff surprised fans by closing out her set with one of her biggest hits, one she had never performed before.

While The Lizzie McGuire movie spawned two major hits for Duff, including “Why Not?” which was featured on her debut album Metamorphosis, “What Dreams Are Made Of” has maintained a huge presence in pop culture, especially on social media platforms.

Duff had previously never performed the hit, but, adorned in a beige bodysuit only a full-fledged pop star could pull off, and thrilled fans with her throwback hit.

Paolo could never!

Thanks to jrglennon on TikTok, you can check out a clip of Duff’s performance

In addition to performing “What Dreams Are Made Of,” Duff performed songs from her entire discography, including several new tracks from her upcoming album.

The setlist includes:

1. Wake Up

2. So Yesterday

3. Roommates

4. Weather for Tennis

5. Metamorphosis

6. Fly

7. My Kind

8. Sparks

9. Future Trippin’

10. With Love

11. Beat of My Heart

12. Someone’s Watching Over Me

13. We Don’t Talk

14. Why Not

15. Come Clean

16. Mature

17. What Dreams Are Made Of

Duff is set to hit Brooklyn, NY; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; and Toronto, Canada over the next month!

Plus, for those looking to relive the Disney Channel magic of The Lizzie McGuire Movie, you can stream it now on Disney+!

Also, you can also enjoy a look back at Lizzie McGuire as we celebrate 25-years of the hit Disney Channel show.

Read More Disney Channel: