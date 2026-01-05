Peep the Bangs: Miley Cyrus Continues to Tease a "Hannah Montana" 20th Anniversary Project

Could Miley’s bangs be a hint at something big?
by |
Tags: , , , ,

With Hannah Montana set to mark its 20th anniversary this March, Disney Legend Miley Cyrus has teased a potential project celebrating the anniversary.

What's Happening:

  • On the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Miley Cyrus spoke with Variety about an upcoming tribute to the much-loved Disney Channel sitcom.
  • Cyrus said that she's "absolutely" focused on paying tribute to Hannah Montana for the show's 20th anniversary, which is coming up in just over two months on March 24th.
  • When pressed to give more details, Cyrus said "I can't tell you" but did point out the bangs that she's currently sporting – a key part of Hannah Montana's style.

@varietymagazine

#MileyCyrus says they’re “working hard” on plans for the Hannah Montana anniversary: “You see the bangs.” #PSIFF

♬ original sound - Variety

  • Since July 2025, there have been reported of "active development" for some sort of tribute to the show, many coming in the way of teases from Cyrus herself.
  • Nothing specifically has been announced, but it's obvious to see that something is in the works.
  • Incidentally, Cyrus was at the Palm Springs International Film Festival to receive the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

  • Hannah Montana premiered on the Disney Channel on March 24th, 2006, and ran for four seasons, along with a blockbuster 2009 feature film, Hannah Montana: The Movie.
  • The franchise was a cultural phenomenon, spawning multiple platinum-selling albums with hits like The Best of Both Worlds and Nobody's Perfect, as well as the sold-out Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007.
  • Since her time on the show, Cyrus has become a global superstar, recently winning her first Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song Flowers.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now