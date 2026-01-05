Peep the Bangs: Miley Cyrus Continues to Tease a "Hannah Montana" 20th Anniversary Project
Could Miley’s bangs be a hint at something big?
With Hannah Montana set to mark its 20th anniversary this March, Disney Legend Miley Cyrus has teased a potential project celebrating the anniversary.
What's Happening:
- On the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Miley Cyrus spoke with Variety about an upcoming tribute to the much-loved Disney Channel sitcom.
- Cyrus said that she's "absolutely" focused on paying tribute to Hannah Montana for the show's 20th anniversary, which is coming up in just over two months on March 24th.
- When pressed to give more details, Cyrus said "I can't tell you" but did point out the bangs that she's currently sporting – a key part of Hannah Montana's style.
- Since July 2025, there have been reported of "active development" for some sort of tribute to the show, many coming in the way of teases from Cyrus herself.
- Nothing specifically has been announced, but it's obvious to see that something is in the works.
- Incidentally, Cyrus was at the Palm Springs International Film Festival to receive the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song from Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- Hannah Montana premiered on the Disney Channel on March 24th, 2006, and ran for four seasons, along with a blockbuster 2009 feature film, Hannah Montana: The Movie.
- The franchise was a cultural phenomenon, spawning multiple platinum-selling albums with hits like The Best of Both Worlds and Nobody's Perfect, as well as the sold-out Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007.
- Since her time on the show, Cyrus has become a global superstar, recently winning her first Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song Flowers.
More Disney TV News:
- A number of Disney's animated projects, including TV shows like Pixar's Win or Lose, Kindergarten: The Musical, and Eyes of Wakanda have received nominations at this year's Annie Awards.
- FX has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming new thrilling series, The Beauty, ahead of its arrival later this month.
- Abbott Elementary and Jimmy Kimmel Live! took home wins at the 31st Critics Choice Awards.
- Marvel kicked off 2026 with a brand-new trailer for Wonder Man, cut in the style of a prestige film.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now