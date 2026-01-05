Peep the Bangs: Miley Cyrus Continues to Tease a "Hannah Montana" 20th Anniversary Project

Could Miley’s bangs be a hint at something big?

With Hannah Montana set to mark its 20th anniversary this March, Disney Legend Miley Cyrus has teased a potential project celebrating the anniversary.

What's Happening:

On the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Miley Cyrus spoke with Variety about an upcoming tribute to the much-loved Disney Channel sitcom.

Cyrus said that she's "absolutely" focused on paying tribute to Hannah Montana for the show's 20th anniversary, which is coming up in just over two months on March 24th.

When pressed to give more details, Cyrus said "I can't tell you" but did point out the bangs that she's currently sporting – a key part of Hannah Montana's style.

Since July 2025, there have been reported of "active development" for some sort of tribute to the show, many coming in the way of teases from Cyrus herself.

Nothing specifically has been announced, but it's obvious to see that something is in the works.

Incidentally, Cyrus was at the Palm Springs International Film Festival to receive the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Hannah Montana premiered on the Disney Channel on March 24th, 2006, and ran for four seasons, along with a blockbuster 2009 feature film, Hannah Montana: The Movie.

The franchise was a cultural phenomenon, spawning multiple platinum-selling albums with hits like The Best of Both Worlds and Nobody's Perfect, as well as the sold-out Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007.

Since her time on the show, Cyrus has become a global superstar, recently winning her first Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song Flowers.

