Miley Cyrus to Receive Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at 2026 Palm Springs Film Festival
The Disney Legend earns the award for her song "Dream As One" from "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
Disney Legend Miley Cyrus will be honored with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song from Avatar: Fire and Ash at the 2026 Palm Springs Film Festival.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that music sensation Miley Cyrus will be receiving an Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival for "Dream As One," her new song from Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- Featuring music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, the song is featured over the end credits of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is in theaters now.
- In announcing Cyrus' award, Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said: “A musician who needs no introduction, Miley Cyrus is a force in everything she does. Her song ‘Dream as One’ from Avatar: Fire and Ash is already a triumph, resonating with audiences around the globe.”
- Last month, the song was released for all to enjoy, and has already earned a nomination at this year’s Golden Globe awards.
- You can also see how the 2024 Disney Legends award ceremony landed Miley with the Avatar gig, which Cyrus shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Palm Springs Film Festival takes place January 2nd-11th, 2026, with the film awards being handed out on January 3rd at the Palm Springs Convention Center.
- Other recipents of awards in 2026 include Timothée Chalamet, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Amanda Seyfried, Ethan Hawke, and Michael B. Jordan.
- Our own Ben Brietbart reviewed the third film in the franchise, which he said could very well be one of the greatest films ever made.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters everywhere.
More on Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Limited Edition Banshees and More: New "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Off to a Strong Start at the Box Office Earning $12 Million from Previews
- Go Behind the Tech That Brings Pandora to Life and Keeps Performances Authentic in "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
- Explore Pandora: Disney and TikTok Partner to Bring New In-App Experiences Inspired by "Avatar: Fire and Ash"