Miley Cyrus to Receive Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at 2026 Palm Springs Film Festival

The Disney Legend earns the award for her song "Dream As One" from "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

Disney Legend Miley Cyrus will be honored with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song from Avatar: Fire and Ash at the 2026 Palm Springs Film Festival.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that music sensation Miley Cyrus will be receiving an Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival for "Dream As One," her new song from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Featuring music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, the song is featured over the end credits of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is in theaters now.

In announcing Cyrus' award, Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said: “A musician who needs no introduction, Miley Cyrus is a force in everything she does. Her song ‘Dream as One’ from Avatar: Fire and Ash is already a triumph, resonating with audiences around the globe.”

Last month, the song was released for all to enjoy, and has already earned a nomination at this year’s Golden Globe awards.

You can also see how the 2024 Disney Legends award ceremony landed Miley with the Avatar gig, which Cyrus shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Palm Springs Film Festival takes place January 2nd-11th, 2026, with the film awards being handed out on January 3rd at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Other recipents of awards in 2026 include Timothée Chalamet, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Amanda Seyfried, Ethan Hawke, and Michael B. Jordan.

Our own Ben Brietbart reviewed the third film in the franchise, which he said could very well be one of the greatest films ever made.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters everywhere.

