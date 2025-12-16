Explore Pandora: Disney and TikTok Partner to Bring New In-App Experiences Inspired by "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

The third "Avatar" film is set to hit theaters on December 19th.

Social media platform TikTok is celebrating the upcoming theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash with a brand new in-app activation.

What’s Happening:

TikTok and Disney have partnered to launch new immersive experiences for 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The collaboration invites TikTok’s global community of over 1 billion users to explore Pandora through exclusive clips, content, and in-app activations.

TikTok is a major space for Avatar fans, with over 100 million Avatar-related searches in the past year.

TikTok users have been exploring the world of Pandora through filmmaking deep dives, cosplay, makeup tutorials, and behind-the-scenes content, with TikTokers being twice as likely as non-users to see Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters.

TikTok has become a hub for movie discovery, and over a third of users were inspired to buy tickets after finding theatrical releases through the platform.

TikTok’s Fandango integration enables users to purchase tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash directly within the app.

An Avatar Hub powered by TikTok Spotlight offers quizzes and creator content exploring the science, nature, and design of Pandora.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th.

What They’re Saying:

Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment Partnerships, TikTok: "TikTok creators are more than just fans of Avatar, they’re deeply invested in its lore and are captivated by the behind-the-scenes artistry that brings the universe to life. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring a dedicated, immersive in-app experience to TikTok, unlocking a new way for our passionate global community to engage with this cinematic universe and empowering creators to build upon its story."

"TikTok creators are more than just fans of Avatar, they’re deeply invested in its lore and are captivated by the behind-the-scenes artistry that brings the universe to life. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring a dedicated, immersive in-app experience to TikTok, unlocking a new way for our passionate global community to engage with this cinematic universe and empowering creators to build upon its story." Ryan Stankevich, SVP, Marketing for Walt Disney Studios: “Avatar: Fire and Ash demands a marketing approach as epic and immersive as the world James Cameron has created. We are grateful for our incredible partnership with TikTok, which allows us to meet global audiences at the place where creativity, fandom, and storytelling collide within culture. With this unique campaign collaboration, we’re empowering creators and fans to experience Avatar: Fire and Ash in a rich, dynamic way that expands the world of Pandora far beyond the screen.”

First Reactions:

While Avatar: Fire and Ash hasn’t opened worldwide just yet, critics and lucky fans around the globe have had the opportunity to see the new film ahead of its debut.

With their reactions echoing a resounding sense of awe in James Cameron’s technological feats and his ability to capture emotion through the spectacle, it’s looking like Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the tradition of exceeding the expectations of moviegoers everywhere.

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are on sale now! You can also check out the amazing collectibles set to hit theaters alongside the film.

