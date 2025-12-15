Pandora's Exclusive Treasures: New "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Merchandise Lands at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Rock the red hues of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" with this exclusive new collection at Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Just in time for the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters this Friday, visitors to Pandora at Disney's Animal Kingdom can pick up some exclusive new items.

What's Happening:

Audiences are about to embark on a new adventure in the world of Pandora as Avatar: Fire and Ash makes its theatrical debut on December 19th.

Of course, a new movie means new merchandise collections, and we've already covered a variety of products available online at Disney Store.

Meanwhile, visitors to Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom can head over to the Windtraders store to shop the new Avatar: Fire and Ash collection.

The collection features a baseball cap, hoodie, and tee all designed to match the film’s staple theme.

A new collection of pins was specially created to celebrate the upcoming theatrical release.

Guests can continue their journey amongst the Na’vi with a plush of the fan favorite creature the Great Leonopteryx, which makes its return to the film franchise in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

This plush was released on the Disney Store as well, but it has since sold out.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters worldwide this week, on Friday, December 19th.

You can check out our own Ben Breitbart's interview with James Cameron about the film, in which Cameron discusses where the third chapter of the series takes the Sully family in the wake of their great loss in Avatar: The War of Water.

More from Avatar: Fire and Ash

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!