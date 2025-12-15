Avatar: Fire and Ash Brings Epic Pandora-Themed Popcorn Collectibles to El Capitan Theatre

As Avatar: Fire and Ash prepares to transport audiences back to the breathtaking world of Pandora, the experience doesn’t stop when the lights dim. Avatar: Fire and Ash is bringing its signature wonder straight to movie theaters, and that includes some spectacular popcorn novelties!

At Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre, the film’s signature sense of scale and spectacle extends beyond the screen with a lineup of immersive, themed novelties and snacks designed to elevate every showing. From collectible popcorn containers to larger-than-life keepsakes, moviegoing is about to become a fully immersive journey.

On December 18, fans heading to El Capitan Theatre can celebrate Avatar: Fire and Ash with exclusive concession offerings inspired by the film’s epic visuals and creatures. Leading the lineup is a striking Banshee popcorn bucket, designed to resemble the iconic flying creatures of Pandora, perfect for collectors and longtime fans of James Cameron’s saga.

For those who prefer a classic option with a cinematic twist, the Banshee Popcorn Tub delivers themed flair in a more traditional format, while still embracing the film’s bold design language.

And for the ultimate movie marathon or group outing, the massive 130oz collectible popcorn tin offers enough popcorn to fuel an entire journey across Pandora, all while serving as a keepsake long after the credits roll.

These novelties turn a night at the movies into an event, giving fans the chance to take home a tangible piece of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Whether you’re a collector, a first-time visitor to Pandora, or simply looking to enhance your theater experience, El Capitan’s themed snacks add another layer of magic to this cinematic return.

For those that can't make it out to the El Capitan Theatre, many of these items – including the Banshee Popcorn Bucket – are available at chains like AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres.





