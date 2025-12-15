Avatar: Fire and Ash Brings Epic Pandora-Themed Popcorn Collectibles to El Capitan Theatre
From Banshee popcorn buckets to oversized collectible tins, the cinematic experience extends straight to the concession stand.
As Avatar: Fire and Ash prepares to transport audiences back to the breathtaking world of Pandora, the experience doesn’t stop when the lights dim. Avatar: Fire and Ash is bringing its signature wonder straight to movie theaters, and that includes some spectacular popcorn novelties!
What’s Happening:
- At Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre, the film’s signature sense of scale and spectacle extends beyond the screen with a lineup of immersive, themed novelties and snacks designed to elevate every showing. From collectible popcorn containers to larger-than-life keepsakes, moviegoing is about to become a fully immersive journey.
- On December 18, fans heading to El Capitan Theatre can celebrate Avatar: Fire and Ash with exclusive concession offerings inspired by the film’s epic visuals and creatures. Leading the lineup is a striking Banshee popcorn bucket, designed to resemble the iconic flying creatures of Pandora, perfect for collectors and longtime fans of James Cameron’s saga.
- For those who prefer a classic option with a cinematic twist, the Banshee Popcorn Tub delivers themed flair in a more traditional format, while still embracing the film’s bold design language.
- And for the ultimate movie marathon or group outing, the massive 130oz collectible popcorn tin offers enough popcorn to fuel an entire journey across Pandora, all while serving as a keepsake long after the credits roll.
- These novelties turn a night at the movies into an event, giving fans the chance to take home a tangible piece of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Whether you’re a collector, a first-time visitor to Pandora, or simply looking to enhance your theater experience, El Capitan’s themed snacks add another layer of magic to this cinematic return.
- For those that can't make it out to the El Capitan Theatre, many of these items – including the Banshee Popcorn Bucket – are available at chains like AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres.
