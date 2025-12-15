Limited Time "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Drone Show Now Running at Disneyland Paris

See video of the show running for just a few days at Walt Disney Studios Park.

You may have seen a tulkun swim or an ikran soar before, but have you seen them do so in drone form? Disneyland Paris is currently offering up just that and more, with a special very limited time drone show tied to this week's release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

What's Happening:

Running from just December 13th to December 17th only, the Avatar drone show is taking place at closing time at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Set to music from the films, the show features the drones forming all sorts of characters, locations and lifeforms from the Avatar series, including from Fire and Ash - such as the face of Varang, the ferocious leader of the film's fire-worshiping Mangkwan clan.

Fireworks are also used as part of the show to accentuate certain moments.

Thanks to DLP Welcome for posting their video of the show, which you can see below.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters worldwide this week, on December 19th, 2025.

You can check out Laughing Place's Ben Breitbart's interview with James Cameron about the film, in which Cameron discusses where the third chapter of the series takes the Sully family in the wake of their great loss in Avatar: The War of Water.