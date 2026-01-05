Disney Scores Three Wins at the Critics Choice Awards

The company earned recognition across talk shows, comedy performances, and visual effects at this year’s ceremony.

Disney took home three major honors at the Critics' Choice Awards, celebrating excellence across television, performance, and groundbreaking visual effects. From late-night comedy to network television and blockbuster filmmaking, the wins highlight the breadth of Disney-owned entertainment, making an impact with critics.

And the (Disney) Winners Are:

Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett - Avatar: Fire and Ash

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wins Best Talk Show

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! earned the Critics' Choice Award for Best Talk Show, reaffirming its place as one of the most influential voices in late-night television. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the long-running series continues to blend topical humor, political commentary, celebrity interviews, and viral comedy sketches.

The win underscores the show’s continued relevance and cultural impact in a crowded late-night landscape. Known for its sharp monologues and ability to respond quickly to major news events, Jimmy Kimmel Live! remains a cornerstone of ABC’s primetime and late-night programming strategy.

Janelle James Honored for Abbott Elementary

In the television performance categories, Janelle James won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her standout work on ABC’s critically acclaimed sitcom Abbott Elementary. James’ portrayal of the unapologetically blunt and endlessly entertaining school principal Ava Coleman has become one of the show’s defining elements. Her performance balances sharp comedy with surprising moments of vulnerability, helping Abbott Elementary maintain its reputation as one of the smartest and most heartfelt comedies on television.

The award adds to the series’ growing list of accolades and further cements its status as a modern TV classic, with Abbott Elementary continuing to resonate with both audiences and critics for its authentic storytelling and standout ensemble cast.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Takes Best Visual Effects

On the film side, Disney also claimed the Critics' Choice Award for Best Visual Effects for Avatar: Fire and Ash, honoring the technical artistry behind the latest chapter in James Cameron’s epic sci-fi franchise. The award was presented to visual effects supervisors Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett, whose work continues the Avatar series’ tradition of pushing the boundaries of cinematic technology.

From immersive world-building to lifelike digital performances, Avatar: Fire and Ash once again demonstrates why the franchise is considered the gold standard for visual effects in modern filmmaking.

A Strong Night for Disney

Together, the three wins reflect Disney’s wide-ranging creative success across multiple platforms, including broadcast television, network comedy, and big-budget theatrical releases. As awards season continues, Disney’s presence at the Critics' Choice Awards reinforces its role as a dominant force in entertainment, delivering stories and performances that resonate with critics and audiences alike.