Pixar's "Elio" and "Win or Lose" Among Top Titles as 53rd Annie Award Nominations Revealed
The nominees for the 53rd Annie Awards were announced today. The awards were populated with plenty of noms from around the world of animation, as the Annies represent the best of the artform. This year, we have a tie for who is going home with the most nominations, with Pixar’s Elio and the smash-hit KPop Demon Hunters both scoring 10 nominations. Pixar also secured six noms for their Disney+ series, Win or Lose. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ box office powerhouse Zootopia 2 also garnered seven noms this year.
Other nominees that appear throughout- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain also have seven noms, with The Bad Guys 2 coming in with five. Arco also has five noms, and The Twits and Scarlet each have three. The one man show, Snow Bear, a short film completely crafted by Disney Veteran Aaron Blaise, also comes in with two nominations. Check out the full list below, with animated films and programs from the many arms of the Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.
The 53rd Annie Awards are set to take place on February 21st, 2026 at UCLA’s Royce Rall.
Best Feature
- Elio, Pixar Animation Studios
- KPop Demon Hunters, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
- The Bad Guys 2, DreamWorks Animation
- Zootopia 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Feature — Independent
- A Magnificent Life, Mediawan, What the Prod and Bidibul productions
- Arco, Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
- I’m Frankelda, Cinema Fantasma, Warner Bros. Discovery, Woo Films, Cine Vendaval
- Lost In Starlight, Netflix / Climax Studio
- Scarlet, Studio CHIZU
Best Special Production
- A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice, Nickelodeon Animation Studio & Jam Filled Entertainment
- Adult Swim’s The Elephant, Titmouse and Williams Street
- Not Just a Goof, Venturia Animation Studios for CNEK Films LLC
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
- The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, Lupus Films, Universal Pictures Content Group
Best Short Subject
- Cardboard, Locksmith Animation
- Ovary-Acting, Klipp og Lim, Jante Films, Apparat Filmproduktion AB
- Pillowzzz, Animoshe
- Snow Bear, The Art of Aaron Blaise
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls, National Film Board of Canada
Best Sponsored
- Animated Short: “Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail, FLiiiP Design
- Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D’Oh!, A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
- LouiMax Dreams of Being An Adult, Imagine Create Media Inc. in conjunction with Maileg APS
- Olipop Yeti, Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation, SEGA of America in association with GXS Productions
Best TV/Media – Preschool
- Eva The Owlet
Episode: Welcome to Treetopington
Brown Bag Films / Scholastic Entertainment in association with Apple
- Kindergarten: The Musical!
- Episode: Gotta Go!
- Oddbot Entertainment, Disney Branded Television
- The Tiny Chef Show
Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions
- Wow Lisa
Episode: Rainy Day
Punkrobot
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
- Episode: I am Jackie Robinson
9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films
Best TV/Media – Children
- My Melody & Kuromi
Episode: All For Our Best Friend
Sanrio Company for Netflix
- Spice Frontier: Escape From Veltegar
- Episode: 1
Steamroller Animation
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
- Episode: The Rewrite
Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
- Wylde Pak
Episode: Sungandeul
Nickelodeon Animation Studios / Jam Filled Entertainment
Best TV/Media – Mature
- Bob’s BurgersEpisode: Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening
20th TV
- Common Side Effects
Episode: Pilot
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
- Haha, You Clowns
Episode: 107 – Duncan Holds a Baby
Williams Street
- Il Baracchino
Episode: Claudia entra in un caffè
Luckyred, Megadrago
- South Park
Episode: Sermon on the ‘Mount
Comedy Central LLC
Best TV/Media – Limited Series
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode III
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
- Eyes of Wakanda
Episode: Into The Lion’s Den
Marvel Studios
- Marvel ZombiesEpisode: 2
Marvel Studios
- Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3
Episode: BLACK
david production
- Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 8: Home
Pixar Animation Studios
Best Student Film
- A Sparrow’s Song
Student director: Tobias Eckerlin
Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
- Acrobats
Student directors: Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin, Shali Reddy
School: Gobelins
- Jour de vent
Student directors: Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, Camille Truding
School: École des Nouvelles Images
- The Undying Pain of Existence
Student director: Oscar Jacobson
Student producers: Franz Rügamer, Nadiia Yunatska
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
- TRASH
Student directors: Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral
Student producers: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer, Mattéo Durand
School: ESMA
Best FX– TV/Media
- Marvel Zombies
- Episode: Episode 4
Production Company: Marvel Animation
FX Production Company: Stellar Creative Lab, Inc.
Emma Badia, Tristan Fairclough, Jimmy Dumont, Sheng Hung, Arth Vasavada
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
- Episode: The Big Freeze
Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit
FX Production Company: Framestore
Edward Ferrysienanda, Kevin Christensen, Guy Shuleman , Benedikt Roettger, Kevin Tarpinian
- Spice Frontier
- Episode: 1
Production Company: Steamroller Animation
FX Production Company: Steamroller Animation
Steamroller Animation Effects Department
- Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3
- Episode: The Bird of Paradise
Production Company: Polygon Pictures
FX Production Company: Polygon Pictures
Takashi Okamoto, Kohei Yamamoto, Genyo Sasaki, Chizuru Nakamura, Erika Matsui
- WONDLA
Episode: Lost
Production Company: Skydance Animation
FX Production Company: ICON Creative Studio
EP 209 ICON Creative Studio FX Team
Best FX – Feature
- Elio
Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
Ferdi Scheepers, Shaun Galinak, Alyssa Lee, Nate Skeen, Gary Bruins
- In Your Dreams
Production Company: Netflix, Kuku Studios
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Dmitriy Kolesnik, Stephen Paschk, David Sellares, Stephanie McNair
- KPop Demon Hunters
Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle
- The Bad Guys 2
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Landon Gray, Michael Losure, Zachary Glynn, Chris Wombold, Olivier Malric
- Zootopia 2
Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
Le Joyce Tong, Shamintha Kalamba Arachchi, Dimitre Berberov, Chris Carignan, Cristiana Covone
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode III
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
Floriane Caseiro
- Forevergreen Special Production
Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
Brendan Gottlieb
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
Chris Derochie
- The Simpsons Various Episodes
A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
Nik Ranieri
- Win Or Lose Various Episodes
Pixar Animation Studios
Alli Sadegiani
Best Character Animation – Feature
- Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Jonah Sidhom
- KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix
Ryusuke Furuya
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Juliette Laurent
- The Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Ludovic Bouancheau
- Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Tony Smeed
Best Character Animation – Live Action
- A Minecraft Movie
Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, On the Roam
FX Production Company: Weta FX
Kevin Estey, Anthony McIndoe, Jade Lorier, Caroline Ting, Luisma Lavin Peredo
- Captain America: Brave New WorldProduction Company: Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
FX Production Company: Weta FX
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Andrew William Park, Marco Röth, Paul Seyb, Thien Ly
- How To Train Your Dragon
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: Framestore
Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit
FX Production Company: Framestore
Adrien Annesley, Alvise Avati, Riyad Chalakkara, Daniel Mizuguchi, Liam Russell
- Superman
Production Company: DC Studios
FX Production Company: Framestore
Loic Mireault, Michael Elder, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Diego De Paula Pereira Batista
Best Character Animation – Video Game
- Bye Sweet Carole
Little Sewing Machine
Chris Darril
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Kojima Productions
Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Kojima Productions, PlayStation Studios XDEV
- Ghost of Yōtei
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions Animation Team
- Keeper
Double Fine Productions
Zach Baharov, Alex Turner, Jerry Matsko, Anne-Sophie Savard, Geneviève Desbiens
- South of Midnight
Compulsion Games
Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond
Best Character Design – TV/Media
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode IV
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
Borja Montoro
- Bat-Fam
Episode: A Knight at the Movies
Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment
Benjamin Tong
- Love, Death + Robots
Episode: 400 Boys
Blur Studio for Netflix
Robert Valley
- Wednesdays with Gramps Short Film
DreamWorks Animation
Seth St. Pierre
- Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 8, Home
Pixar Animation Studios
Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Best Character Design – Feature
- Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Matt Nolte, Yingzong Xin, James Woods, Kaleb Rice, Bob Pauley
- Fixed
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Craig Kellman
- KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson
- The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Paramount Animation / Nickelodeon Movies
Adam Paloian, Thaddeus Couldron, Alvi Ramirez
- The Twits
Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
Kei Acedera, Tristan Poulain, Jules Rigolle, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon
Best Direction – TV/Media
- Common Side Effects
Episode: Cliff’s Edge
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
Vincent Tsui
- DAN DA DAN
Episode: Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!
Science SARU, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Distributed by GKIDS
Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora
- Not a Box Episode: It’s a Boat
Silver Creek Falls Entertainment / Passion Pictures in association with Apple
Siri Melchior
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures
JJ Conway, Kevin Molina-Ortiz
- The Quinta’s Ghost Short Film
Martirio Films & Illusorium films
James A. Castillo
Best Direction – Feature
- Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
MAPPA Studios
Tatsuya Yoshihara
- KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han
- Scarlet
Studio CHIZU
Mamoru Hosoda
Best Music – TV/Media
- Common Side Effects
Episode: Lakeshore Limited
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions
Nicolas Snyder
- Devil May Cry
Episode: The First Circle
A Netflix Series / Studio Mir / Adi Shankar Animation / Capcom
Power Glove, Alex Seaver
- Éiru
Short Film
Cartoon Saloon
Leo Pearson, Ceara Conway
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner
- Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals
Pixar Animation Studios
Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli, Johnny Pakfar
Best Music – Feature
- Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
Arnaud Toulon
- Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Rob Simonsen
- KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters Music Team
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Mari Fukuhara
- Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Michael Giacchino
Best Production Design – TV/Media
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode II
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
Aurélien Prédal
- Forevergreen Special Production
Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
Jeremy Spears, Gregory Culp
- Love, Death + Robots
Episode: How Zeke Got Religion
Blur Studio for Netflix
Gigi Cavenago
- ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production
LAIKA
Thibault Leclercq, Santiago Montiel, Jung Woonyoung, Stephanie Bray-Lee
- Wednesdays with Gramps Special Production
DreamWorks Animation
Frederic Stewart
Best Production Design – Feature
- Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Harley Jessup, Ernesto Nemesio, Maria Lee, Kristian Norelius, Kyle Jones
- KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim
- The Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix
- The Twits
Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
Estefania Pantoja, Alexandre Diboine, Clement Dartigues, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon
- Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cory Loftis, Limei Z. Hshieh
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
- Love, Death + Robots
Episode: How Zeke Got Religion
Blur Studio for Netflix
Edgar Martins
- ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production
LAIKA
Coleton Palmer, Katherine Jay Myong, Heewon Jeong
- Snow Bear Short Film
The Art of Aaron Blaise, LLC.
Aaron Blaise
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures
Richard Chi, Matthew Kim, Sheldon Vella, Lyndsay Simpson
- Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 8, Home
Pixar Animation Studios
Esteban Bravo
Best Storyboarding – Feature
- Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
Ugo Bienvenu
- Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Tony Rosenast
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Nicolas Pawlowski
- The Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon
- Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Hikari Toriumi
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
- Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Don’t Worry Be Hoopy
20th TV
Dan Mintz (Character: Tina Belcher)
- Hazbin Hotel
Episode: Behind Closed Doors
Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
Erika Henningsen (Character: Charlie Morningstar)
- Long Story Short
Episode: Shira Can’t Cook
Tornante Television and ShadowMachine for Netflix
Abbi Jacobson (Character: Shira Schwooper)
- Smiling Friends
Episode: Shmaloogles
Williams Street
Zach Hadel (Character: Evil Wizard)
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Episode: The Amadain
Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
Alkaio Thiele (Character: Gumball Watterson)
Best Voice Acting – Feature
- Dog Man
DreamWorks Animation
Lil Rey Howery (Character: Chief)
- Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Remy Edgerly (Character: Glordon)
- In Your Dreams
Netflix Presents a Kuku Studios Production / Sony Pictures Imageworks
Craig Robinson (Character: Baloney Tony)
- KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)
- The Twits
Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Character: Beesha)
Best Writing – TV/Media
- #1 Happy Family USA
Episode: Episode 101: NINE TEN
Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Cairo Cowboy
Ramy Youssef, Pam Brady
- Adult Swim’s The Elephant Special Production
Titmouse and Williams Street
Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale
- Common Side Effects
Episode: Pilot
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions
Joe Bennett, Steve Hely
- Lulu is a Rhinoceros Special Production
Bento Box and Propagate in association with Apple
Allison Flom
- Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 4, Pickle
Pixar Animation Studios
Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates
Best Writing – Feature
- Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, Mike Jones
- KPop Demon Hunters
KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team
Danya Jimenez , Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël
- Scarlet
Studio CHIZU
Mamoru Hosoda
- Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jared Bush
Best Editorial – TV/Media
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode III
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
David Boyadjian
- Common Side Effects
Episode: Raid
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim
- Haunted Hotel
Episode: The Acolytes of Abaddon
Titmouse for Netflix
Benjamin Morse, Benjamin Martian, Marshall Wetta
- Invincible S3
Episode: I Thought You’d Never Shut Up
Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation
Luke Asa Guidici, Matt Michael, Lea Carosella, Liam Johnson
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Episode: Up From the Grave
Ubisoft Film & Television
Thomas Belair, Nicolas Bourgeois, Julien Perez
Best Editorial – Feature
- Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
Nathan Jacquard
- Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Anna Wolitzky, Steve Bloom, Noah Newman, Greg Snyder, Ben Morris
- KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Ludovic Versace
- Olivia & las Nubes
Cine Chani, Historias de Bibi & Guasábara Cine
Tomás Pichardo Espaillat