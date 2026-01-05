Pixar's "Elio" and "Win or Lose" Among Top Titles as 53rd Annie Award Nominations Revealed

KPop Demon Hunters, Zootopia 2, and other titles appear numerous times throughout the categories

The nominees for the 53rd Annie Awards were announced today. The awards were populated with plenty of noms from around the world of animation, as the Annies represent the best of the artform. This year, we have a tie for who is going home with the most nominations, with Pixar’s Elio and the smash-hit KPop Demon Hunters both scoring 10 nominations. Pixar also secured six noms for their Disney+ series, Win or Lose. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ box office powerhouse Zootopia 2 also garnered seven noms this year. 

Other nominees that appear throughout- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain also have seven noms, with The Bad Guys 2 coming in with five. Arco also has five noms, and The Twits and Scarlet each have three. The one man show, Snow Bear, a short film completely crafted by Disney Veteran Aaron Blaise, also comes in with two nominations. Check out the full list below, with animated films and programs from the many arms of the Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold. 

The 53rd Annie Awards are set to take place on February 21st, 2026 at UCLA’s Royce Rall. 

Best Feature

  • Elio, Pixar Animation Studios
  • KPop Demon Hunters, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
  • The Bad Guys 2, DreamWorks Animation
  • Zootopia 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Feature — Independent

  • A Magnificent Life, Mediawan, What the Prod and Bidibul productions
  • Arco, Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
  • I’m Frankelda, Cinema Fantasma, Warner Bros. Discovery, Woo Films, Cine Vendaval
  • Lost In Starlight, Netflix / Climax Studio
  • Scarlet, Studio CHIZU

Best Special Production

  • A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice, Nickelodeon Animation Studio & Jam Filled Entertainment
  • Adult Swim’s The Elephant, Titmouse and Williams Street
  • Not Just a Goof, Venturia Animation Studios for CNEK Films LLC
  • Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
  • The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, Lupus Films, Universal Pictures Content Group

Best Short Subject

  • Cardboard, Locksmith Animation
  • Ovary-Acting, Klipp og Lim, Jante Films, Apparat Filmproduktion AB
  • Pillowzzz, Animoshe
  • Snow Bear, The Art of Aaron Blaise
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls, National Film Board of Canada

Best Sponsored

  • Animated Short: “Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail, FLiiiP Design
  • Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D’Oh!, A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
  • LouiMax Dreams of Being An Adult, Imagine Create Media Inc. in conjunction with Maileg APS
  • Olipop Yeti, Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation, SEGA of America in association with GXS Productions

Best TV/Media – Preschool

  • Eva The Owlet
    Episode: Welcome to Treetopington
    Brown Bag Films / Scholastic Entertainment in association with Apple
  • Kindergarten: The Musical! 
  • Episode: Gotta Go!
  • Oddbot Entertainment, Disney Branded Television
  • The Tiny Chef Show
    Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
    Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions
  • Wow Lisa
    Episode: Rainy Day
    Punkrobot
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum 
  • Episode: I am Jackie Robinson
    9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best TV/Media – Children

  • My Melody & Kuromi
    Episode: All For Our Best Friend
    Sanrio Company for Netflix
  • Spice Frontier: Escape From Veltegar 
  • Episode: 1
    Steamroller Animation
  • Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
    Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures
  • The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball 
  • Episode: The Rewrite
    Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
  • Wylde Pak
    Episode: Sungandeul
    Nickelodeon Animation Studios / Jam Filled Entertainment

Best TV/Media – Mature

  • Bob’s BurgersEpisode: Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening
    20th TV
  • Common Side Effects
    Episode: Pilot
    Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
  • Haha, You Clowns
    Episode: 107 – Duncan Holds a Baby
    Williams Street
  • Il Baracchino
    Episode: Claudia entra in un caffè
    Luckyred, Megadrago
  • South Park
    Episode: Sermon on the ‘Mount
    Comedy Central LLC

Best TV/Media – Limited Series

  • Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
    Episode: Episode III
    Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
  • Eyes of Wakanda
    Episode: Into The Lion’s Den
    Marvel Studios
  • Marvel ZombiesEpisode: 2
    Marvel Studios
  • Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3
    Episode: BLACK
    david production
  • Win Or Lose
    Episode: Episode 8: Home
    Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film

  • A Sparrow’s Song
    Student director: Tobias Eckerlin
    Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin
    School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
  • Acrobats
    Student directors: Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin, Shali Reddy
    School: Gobelins
  • Jour de vent
    Student directors: Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, Camille Truding
    School: École des Nouvelles Images
  • The Undying Pain of Existence
    Student director: Oscar Jacobson
    Student producers: Franz Rügamer, Nadiia Yunatska
    School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
  • TRASH
    Student directors: Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral
    Student producers: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer, Mattéo Durand
    School: ESMA

Best FX– TV/Media

  • Marvel Zombies 
  • Episode: Episode 4
    Production Company: Marvel Animation
    FX Production Company: Stellar Creative Lab, Inc.
    Emma Badia, Tristan Fairclough, Jimmy Dumont, Sheng Hung, Arth Vasavada
  • Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age 
  • Episode: The Big Freeze
    Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit
    FX Production Company: Framestore
    Edward Ferrysienanda, Kevin Christensen, Guy Shuleman , Benedikt Roettger, Kevin Tarpinian
  • Spice Frontier 
  • Episode: 1
    Production Company: Steamroller Animation
    FX Production Company: Steamroller Animation
    Steamroller Animation Effects Department
  • Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3 
  • Episode: The Bird of Paradise
    Production Company: Polygon Pictures
    FX Production Company: Polygon Pictures
    Takashi Okamoto, Kohei Yamamoto, Genyo Sasaki, Chizuru Nakamura, Erika Matsui
  • WONDLA
    Episode: Lost
    Production Company: Skydance Animation
    FX Production Company: ICON Creative Studio
    EP 209 ICON Creative Studio FX Team

Best FX – Feature

  • Elio
    Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
    FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
    Ferdi Scheepers, Shaun Galinak, Alyssa Lee, Nate Skeen, Gary Bruins
  • In Your Dreams
    Production Company: Netflix, Kuku Studios
    FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
    Dmitriy Kolesnik, Stephen Paschk, David Sellares, Stephanie McNair
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
    FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
    Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle
  • The Bad Guys 2
    Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
    FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
    Landon Gray, Michael Losure, Zachary Glynn, Chris Wombold, Olivier Malric
  • Zootopia 2
    Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
    FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Le Joyce Tong, Shamintha Kalamba Arachchi, Dimitre Berberov, Chris Carignan, Cristiana Covone

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

  • Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
    Episode: Episode III
    Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
    Floriane Caseiro
  • Forevergreen Special Production
    Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
    Brendan Gottlieb
  • Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production
    WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
    Chris Derochie
  • The Simpsons Various Episodes
    A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
    Nik Ranieri
  • Win Or Lose Various Episodes
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Alli Sadegiani

Best Character Animation – Feature

  • Elio
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Jonah Sidhom
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix
    Ryusuke Furuya
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
    Juliette Laurent
  • The Bad Guys 2
    DreamWorks Animation
    Ludovic Bouancheau
  • Zootopia 2
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Tony Smeed

Best Character Animation – Live Action

  • A Minecraft Movie
    Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, On the Roam
    FX Production Company: Weta FX
    Kevin Estey, Anthony McIndoe, Jade Lorier, Caroline Ting, Luisma Lavin Peredo
  • Captain America: Brave New WorldProduction Company: Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    FX Production Company: Weta FX
    Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Andrew William Park, Marco Röth, Paul Seyb, Thien Ly
  • How To Train Your Dragon
    Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
    FX Production Company: Framestore
    Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi
  • Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
    Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit
    FX Production Company: Framestore
    Adrien Annesley, Alvise Avati, Riyad Chalakkara, Daniel Mizuguchi, Liam Russell
  • Superman
    Production Company: DC Studios
    FX Production Company: Framestore
    Loic Mireault, Michael Elder, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Diego De Paula Pereira Batista

Best Character Animation – Video Game

  • Bye Sweet Carole
    Little Sewing Machine
    Chris Darril
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Kojima Productions
    Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Kojima Productions, PlayStation Studios XDEV
  • Ghost of Yōtei
    Sucker Punch Productions
    Sucker Punch Productions Animation Team
  • Keeper
    Double Fine Productions
    Zach Baharov, Alex Turner, Jerry Matsko, Anne-Sophie Savard, Geneviève Desbiens
  • South of Midnight
    Compulsion Games
    Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond

Best Character Design – TV/Media

  • Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
    Episode: Episode IV
    Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
    Borja Montoro
  • Bat-Fam
    Episode: A Knight at the Movies
    Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment
    Benjamin Tong
  • Love, Death + Robots
    Episode: 400 Boys
    Blur Studio for Netflix
    Robert Valley
  • Wednesdays with Gramps Short Film
    DreamWorks Animation
    Seth St. Pierre
  • Win Or Lose
    Episode: Episode 8, Home
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Best Character Design – Feature

  • Elio
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Matt Nolte, Yingzong Xin, James Woods, Kaleb Rice, Bob Pauley
  • Fixed
    Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
    Craig Kellman
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
    Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
    Paramount Animation / Nickelodeon Movies
    Adam Paloian, Thaddeus Couldron, Alvi Ramirez
  • The Twits
    Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
    Kei Acedera, Tristan Poulain, Jules Rigolle, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

Best Direction – TV/Media

  • Common Side Effects
    Episode: Cliff’s Edge
    Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
    Vincent Tsui
  • DAN DA DAN
    Episode: Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!
    Science SARU, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Distributed by GKIDS
    Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora
  • Not a Box Episode: It’s a Boat
    Silver Creek Falls Entertainment / Passion Pictures in association with Apple
    Siri Melchior
  • Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
    Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures
    JJ Conway, Kevin Molina-Ortiz
  • The Quinta’s Ghost Short Film
    Martirio Films & Illusorium films
    James A. Castillo

Best Direction – Feature

  • Arco
    Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
    Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba
  • Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
    MAPPA Studios
    Tatsuya Yoshihara
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
    Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
    Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han
  • Scarlet
    Studio CHIZU
    Mamoru Hosoda

Best Music – TV/Media

  • Common Side Effects
    Episode: Lakeshore Limited
    Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions
    Nicolas Snyder
  • Devil May Cry
    Episode: The First Circle
    A Netflix Series / Studio Mir / Adi Shankar Animation / Capcom
    Power Glove, Alex Seaver
  • Éiru
    Short Film
    Cartoon Saloon
    Leo Pearson, Ceara Conway
  • Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production
    WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
    Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner
  • Win Or Lose
    Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli, Johnny Pakfar

Best Music – Feature

  • Arco
    Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
    Arnaud Toulon
  • Elio
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Rob Simonsen
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
    KPop Demon Hunters Music Team
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
    Mari Fukuhara
  • Zootopia 2
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Michael Giacchino

Best Production Design – TV/Media

  • Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
    Episode: Episode II
    Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
    Aurélien Prédal
  • Forevergreen Special Production
    Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
    Jeremy Spears, Gregory Culp
  • Love, Death + Robots
    Episode: How Zeke Got Religion
    Blur Studio for Netflix
    Gigi Cavenago
  • ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production
    LAIKA
    Thibault Leclercq, Santiago Montiel, Jung Woonyoung, Stephanie Bray-Lee
  • Wednesdays with Gramps Special Production
    DreamWorks Animation
    Frederic Stewart

Best Production Design – Feature

  • Elio
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Harley Jessup, Ernesto Nemesio, Maria Lee, Kristian Norelius, Kyle Jones
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
    Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim
  • The Bad Guys 2
    DreamWorks Animation
    Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix
  • The Twits
    Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
    Estefania Pantoja, Alexandre Diboine, Clement Dartigues, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon
  • Zootopia 2
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Cory Loftis, Limei Z. Hshieh

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

  • Love, Death + Robots
    Episode: How Zeke Got Religion
    Blur Studio for Netflix
    Edgar Martins
  • ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production
    LAIKA
    Coleton Palmer, Katherine Jay Myong, Heewon Jeong
  • Snow Bear Short Film
    The Art of Aaron Blaise, LLC.
    Aaron Blaise
  • Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
    Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures
    Richard Chi, Matthew Kim, Sheldon Vella, Lyndsay Simpson
  • Win Or Lose
    Episode: Episode 8, Home
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Esteban Bravo

Best Storyboarding – Feature

  • Arco
    Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
    Ugo Bienvenu
  • Elio
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Tony Rosenast
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
    Nicolas Pawlowski
  • The Bad Guys 2
    DreamWorks Animation
    Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon
  • Zootopia 2
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Hikari Toriumi

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

  • Bob’s Burgers
    Episode: Don’t Worry Be Hoopy
    20th TV
    Dan Mintz (Character: Tina Belcher)
  • Hazbin Hotel
    Episode: Behind Closed Doors
    Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
    Erika Henningsen (Character: Charlie Morningstar)
  • Long Story Short
    Episode: Shira Can’t Cook
    Tornante Television and ShadowMachine for Netflix
    Abbi Jacobson (Character: Shira Schwooper)
  • Smiling Friends
    Episode: Shmaloogles
    Williams Street
    Zach Hadel (Character: Evil Wizard)
  • The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Episode: The Amadain
    Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
    Alkaio Thiele (Character: Gumball Watterson)

Best Voice Acting – Feature

  • Dog Man
    DreamWorks Animation
    Lil Rey Howery (Character: Chief)
  • Elio
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Remy Edgerly (Character: Glordon)
  • In Your Dreams
    Netflix Presents a Kuku Studios Production / Sony Pictures Imageworks
    Craig Robinson (Character: Baloney Tony)
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
    Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)
  • The Twits
    Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Character: Beesha)

Best Writing – TV/Media

  • #1 Happy Family USA
    Episode: Episode 101: NINE TEN
    Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Cairo Cowboy
    Ramy Youssef, Pam Brady
  • Adult Swim’s The Elephant Special Production
    Titmouse and Williams Street
    Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale
  • Common Side Effects
    Episode: Pilot
    Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions
    Joe Bennett, Steve Hely
  • Lulu is a Rhinoceros Special Production
    Bento Box and Propagate in association with Apple
    Allison Flom
  • Win Or Lose
    Episode: Episode 4, Pickle
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates

Best Writing – Feature

  • Elio
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, Mike Jones
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team
    Danya Jimenez , Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
    Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël
  • Scarlet
    Studio CHIZU
    Mamoru Hosoda
  • Zootopia 2
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Jared Bush

Best Editorial – TV/Media

  • Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
    Episode: Episode III
    Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
    David Boyadjian
  • Common Side Effects
    Episode: Raid
    Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
    Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim
  • Haunted Hotel
    Episode: The Acolytes of Abaddon
    Titmouse for Netflix
    Benjamin Morse, Benjamin Martian, Marshall Wetta
  • Invincible S3
    Episode: I Thought You’d Never Shut Up
    Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation
    Luke Asa Guidici, Matt Michael, Lea Carosella, Liam Johnson
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Episode: Up From the Grave
    Ubisoft Film & Television
    Thomas Belair, Nicolas Bourgeois, Julien Perez

Best Editorial – Feature

  • Arco
    Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
    Nathan Jacquard
  • Elio
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Anna Wolitzky, Steve Bloom, Noah Newman, Greg Snyder, Ben Morris
  • KPop Demon Hunters
    Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
    KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
    Ludovic Versace
  • Olivia & las Nubes
    Cine Chani, Historias de Bibi & Guasábara Cine
    Tomás Pichardo Espaillat


