Pixar's "Elio" and "Win or Lose" Among Top Titles as 53rd Annie Award Nominations Revealed

The nominees for the 53rd Annie Awards were announced today. The awards were populated with plenty of noms from around the world of animation, as the Annies represent the best of the artform. This year, we have a tie for who is going home with the most nominations, with Pixar’s Elio and the smash-hit KPop Demon Hunters both scoring 10 nominations. Pixar also secured six noms for their Disney+ series, Win or Lose. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ box office powerhouse Zootopia 2 also garnered seven noms this year.

Other nominees that appear throughout- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain also have seven noms, with The Bad Guys 2 coming in with five. Arco also has five noms, and The Twits and Scarlet each have three. The one man show, Snow Bear, a short film completely crafted by Disney Veteran Aaron Blaise, also comes in with two nominations. Check out the full list below, with animated films and programs from the many arms of the Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.

The 53rd Annie Awards are set to take place on February 21st, 2026 at UCLA’s Royce Rall.

Best Feature

Elio, Pixar Animation Studios

KPop Demon Hunters, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

The Bad Guys 2, DreamWorks Animation

Zootopia 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Feature — Independent

A Magnificent Life, Mediawan, What the Prod and Bidibul productions

Arco, Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

I’m Frankelda, Cinema Fantasma, Warner Bros. Discovery, Woo Films, Cine Vendaval

Lost In Starlight, Netflix / Climax Studio

Scarlet, Studio CHIZU

Best Special Production

A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice, Nickelodeon Animation Studio & Jam Filled Entertainment

Adult Swim’s The Elephant, Titmouse and Williams Street

Not Just a Goof , Venturia Animation Studios for CNEK Films LLC

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, Lupus Films, Universal Pictures Content Group

Best Short Subject

Cardboard, Locksmith Animation

Ovary-Acting, Klipp og Lim, Jante Films, Apparat Filmproduktion AB

Pillowzzz, Animoshe

Snow Bear, The Art of Aaron Blaise

The Girl Who Cried Pearls, National Film Board of Canada

Best Sponsored

Animated Short: “Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail, FLiiiP Design

Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D’Oh!, A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

LouiMax Dreams of Being An Adult, Imagine Create Media Inc. in conjunction with Maileg APS

Olipop Yeti, Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation, SEGA of America in association with GXS Productions

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Eva The Owlet

Episode: Welcome to Treetopington

Brown Bag Films / Scholastic Entertainment in association with Apple

Kindergarten: The Musical!

Episode: Gotta Go!

Oddbot Entertainment, Disney Branded Television

Episode: Gotta Go!

Oddbot Entertainment, Disney Branded Television

The Tiny Chef Show

Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

Wow Lisa

Episode: Rainy Day

Punkrobot

Episode: Rainy Day

Punkrobot

Episode: Rainy Day Punkrobot Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

Episode: I am Jackie Robinson

9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best TV/Media – Children

My Melody & Kuromi

Episode: All For Our Best Friend

Sanrio Company for Netflix

Spice Frontier: Escape From Veltegar

Episode: 1

Steamroller Animation

Episode: 1

Steamroller Animation

Steamroller Animation Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

Episode: The Rewrite

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Wylde Pak

Episode: Sungandeul

Nickelodeon Animation Studios / Jam Filled Entertainment

Episode: The Rewrite

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Wylde Pak

Episode: Sungandeul

Nickelodeon Animation Studios / Jam Filled Entertainment

Best TV/Media – Mature

Bob’s Burgers Episode: Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening

20th TV

Common Side Effects

Episode: Pilot

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Haha, You Clowns

Episode: 107 – Duncan Holds a Baby

Williams Street

Episode: 107 – Duncan Holds a Baby

Williams Street

Il Baracchino

Episode: Claudia entra in un caffè

Luckyred, Megadrago

Episode: Claudia entra in un caffè

Luckyred, Megadrago

South Park

Episode: Sermon on the 'Mount

Comedy Central LLC

Episode: Sermon on the ‘Mount

Comedy Central LLC

Best TV/Media – Limited Series

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode III

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Episode: Episode III Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films Eyes of Wakanda

Episode: Into The Lion’s Den

Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies Episode: 2

Marvel Studios

Star Wars : Visions – Volume 3

Episode: BLACK

david production

Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 8: Home

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film

A Sparrow’s Song

Student director: Tobias Eckerlin

Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Acrobats

Student directors: Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin, Shali Reddy

School: Gobelins

Student directors: Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin, Shali Reddy

School: Gobelins

Jour de vent

Student directors: Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, Camille Truding

School: École des Nouvelles Images

Student directors: Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, Camille Truding

School: École des Nouvelles Images

The Undying Pain of Existence

Student director: Oscar Jacobson

Student producers: Franz Rügamer, Nadiia Yunatska

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Student director: Oscar Jacobson

Student producers: Franz Rügamer, Nadiia Yunatska

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

TRASH

Student directors: Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral

Student producers: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer, Mattéo Durand

School: ESMA

Student directors: Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral

Student producers: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer, Mattéo Durand

School: ESMA

Best FX– TV/Media

Marvel Zombies

Episode: Episode 4

Production Company: Marvel Animation

FX Production Company: Stellar Creative Lab, Inc.

Emma Badia, Tristan Fairclough, Jimmy Dumont, Sheng Hung, Arth Vasavada

Emma Badia, Tristan Fairclough, Jimmy Dumont, Sheng Hung, Arth Vasavada Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

Episode: The Big Freeze

Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit

FX Production Company: Framestore

Edward Ferrysienanda, Kevin Christensen, Guy Shuleman , Benedikt Roettger, Kevin Tarpinian

Spice Frontier

Episode: 1

Production Company: Steamroller Animation

FX Production Company: Steamroller Animation

Steamroller Animation Effects Department

Episode: 1

Production Company: Steamroller Animation

FX Production Company: Steamroller Animation

Steamroller Animation Effects Department

Production Company: Steamroller Animation FX Production Company: Steamroller Animation Steamroller Animation Effects Department Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3

Episode: The Bird of Paradise

Production Company: Polygon Pictures

FX Production Company: Polygon Pictures

Takashi Okamoto, Kohei Yamamoto, Genyo Sasaki, Chizuru Nakamura, Erika Matsui

WONDLA

Episode: Lost

Production Company: Skydance Animation

FX Production Company: ICON Creative Studio

EP 209 ICON Creative Studio FX Team

Best FX – Feature

Elio

Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

Ferdi Scheepers, Shaun Galinak, Alyssa Lee, Nate Skeen, Gary Bruins

In Your Dreams

Production Company: Netflix, Kuku Studios

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Dmitriy Kolesnik, Stephen Paschk, David Sellares, Stephanie McNair

In Your Dreams

Production Company: Netflix, Kuku Studios

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Dmitriy Kolesnik, Stephen Paschk, David Sellares, Stephanie McNair

Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle

KPop Demon Hunters

Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Landon Gray, Michael Losure, Zachary Glynn, Chris Wombold, Olivier Malric

The Bad Guys 2

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Landon Gray, Michael Losure, Zachary Glynn, Chris Wombold, Olivier Malric

Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Le Joyce Tong, Shamintha Kalamba Arachchi, Dimitre Berberov, Chris Carignan, Cristiana Covone

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode III

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Floriane Caseiro

Forevergreen Special Production

Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Brendan Gottlieb

Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Brendan Gottlieb

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Chris Derochie

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Chris Derochie

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple Chris Derochie The Simpsons Various Episodes

A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri

Win Or Lose Various Episodes

Pixar Animation Studios

Alli Sadegiani

Best Character Animation – Feature

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Jonah Sidhom

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix

Ryusuke Furuya

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Juliette Laurent

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Juliette Laurent

The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation

Ludovic Bouancheau

DreamWorks Animation

Ludovic Bouancheau

Zootopia 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Tony Smeed

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Tony Smeed

Best Character Animation – Live Action

A Minecraft Movie

Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, On the Roam

FX Production Company: Weta FX

Kevin Estey, Anthony McIndoe, Jade Lorier, Caroline Ting, Luisma Lavin Peredo

A Minecraft Movie

Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, On the Roam

FX Production Company: Weta FX

Kevin Estey, Anthony McIndoe, Jade Lorier, Caroline Ting, Luisma Lavin Peredo

FX Production Company: Weta FX

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Andrew William Park, Marco Röth, Paul Seyb, Thien Ly

How To Train Your Dragon

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: Framestore

Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi

How To Train Your Dragon

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: Framestore

Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi

Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit

FX Production Company: Framestore

Adrien Annesley, Alvise Avati, Riyad Chalakkara, Daniel Mizuguchi, Liam Russell

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit

FX Production Company: Framestore

Adrien Annesley, Alvise Avati, Riyad Chalakkara, Daniel Mizuguchi, Liam Russell

Production Company: DC Studios

FX Production Company: Framestore

Loic Mireault, Michael Elder, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Diego De Paula Pereira Batista

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Bye Sweet Carole

Little Sewing Machine

Chris Darril

Bye Sweet Carole

Little Sewing Machine

Chris Darril

Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Kojima Productions, PlayStation Studios XDEV

Ghost of Yōtei

Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Animation Team

Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Animation Team

Sucker Punch Productions Sucker Punch Productions Animation Team Keeper

Double Fine Productions

Zach Baharov, Alex Turner, Jerry Matsko, Anne-Sophie Savard, Geneviève Desbiens

South of Midnight

Compulsion Games

Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond

Compulsion Games

Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode IV

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Borja Montoro

Bat-Fam

Episode: A Knight at the Movies

Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment

Benjamin Tong

Episode: A Knight at the Movies

Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment

Benjamin Tong

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: 400 Boys

Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley

Episode: 400 Boys

Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley

Wednesdays with Gramps Short Film

DreamWorks Animation

Seth St. Pierre

DreamWorks Animation

Seth St. Pierre

DreamWorks Animation Seth St. Pierre Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 8, Home

Pixar Animation Studios

Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Best Character Design – Feature

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Matt Nolte, Yingzong Xin, James Woods, Kaleb Rice, Bob Pauley

Fixed

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Craig Kellman

Fixed

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Craig Kellman

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson

Paramount Animation / Nickelodeon Movies

Adam Paloian, Thaddeus Couldron, Alvi Ramirez

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Paramount Animation / Nickelodeon Movies

Adam Paloian, Thaddeus Couldron, Alvi Ramirez

Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Kei Acedera, Tristan Poulain, Jules Rigolle, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

Best Direction – TV/Media

Common Side Effects

Episode: Cliff’s Edge

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Vincent Tsui

Common Side Effects

Episode: Cliff's Edge

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Vincent Tsui

Episode: Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!

Science SARU, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Distributed by GKIDS

Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora

DAN DA DAN

Episode: Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!

Science SARU, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Distributed by GKIDS

Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora

Silver Creek Falls Entertainment / Passion Pictures in association with Apple

Siri Melchior

Not a Box Episode: It's a Boat

Silver Creek Falls Entertainment / Passion Pictures in association with Apple

Siri Melchior

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

JJ Conway, Kevin Molina-Ortiz

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

JJ Conway, Kevin Molina-Ortiz

Martirio Films & Illusorium films

James A. Castillo

Best Direction – Feature

Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba

Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba

MAPPA Studios

Tatsuya Yoshihara

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

MAPPA Studios

Tatsuya Yoshihara

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

Studio CHIZU

Mamoru Hosoda

Best Music – TV/Media

Common Side Effects

Episode: Lakeshore Limited

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Nicolas Snyder

Common Side Effects

Episode: Lakeshore Limited

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Nicolas Snyder

Episode: The First Circle

A Netflix Series / Studio Mir / Adi Shankar Animation / Capcom

Power Glove, Alex Seaver

Devil May Cry

Episode: The First Circle

A Netflix Series / Studio Mir / Adi Shankar Animation / Capcom

Power Glove, Alex Seaver

Short Film

Cartoon Saloon

Leo Pearson, Ceara Conway

Éiru

Short Film

Cartoon Saloon

Leo Pearson, Ceara Conway

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals

Pixar Animation Studios

Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli, Johnny Pakfar

Best Music – Feature

Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Arnaud Toulon

Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Arnaud Toulon

Pixar Animation Studios

Rob Simonsen

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters Music Team

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters Music Team

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Mari Fukuhara

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Mari Fukuhara

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Michael Giacchino

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode II

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Aurélien Prédal

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode II

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Aurélien Prédal

Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Jeremy Spears, Gregory Culp

Forevergreen Special Production

Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Jeremy Spears, Gregory Culp

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

Blur Studio for Netflix

Gigi Cavenago

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

Blur Studio for Netflix

Gigi Cavenago

LAIKA

Thibault Leclercq, Santiago Montiel, Jung Woonyoung, Stephanie Bray-Lee

ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production

LAIKA

Thibault Leclercq, Santiago Montiel, Jung Woonyoung, Stephanie Bray-Lee

DreamWorks Animation

Frederic Stewart

Best Production Design – Feature

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Harley Jessup, Ernesto Nemesio, Maria Lee, Kristian Norelius, Kyle Jones

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim

DreamWorks Animation

Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation

Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Estefania Pantoja, Alexandre Diboine, Clement Dartigues, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

The Twits

Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Estefania Pantoja, Alexandre Diboine, Clement Dartigues, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Cory Loftis, Limei Z. Hshieh

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

Blur Studio for Netflix

Edgar Martins

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

Blur Studio for Netflix

Edgar Martins

LAIKA

Coleton Palmer, Katherine Jay Myong, Heewon Jeong

ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production

LAIKA

Coleton Palmer, Katherine Jay Myong, Heewon Jeong

The Art of Aaron Blaise, LLC.

Aaron Blaise

Snow Bear Short Film

The Art of Aaron Blaise, LLC.

Aaron Blaise

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

Richard Chi, Matthew Kim, Sheldon Vella, Lyndsay Simpson

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

Richard Chi, Matthew Kim, Sheldon Vella, Lyndsay Simpson

Episode: Episode 8, Home

Pixar Animation Studios

Esteban Bravo

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Ugo Bienvenu

Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Ugo Bienvenu

Pixar Animation Studios

Tony Rosenast

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Nicolas Pawlowski

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS Nicolas Pawlowski The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon

The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Hikari Toriumi

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Don’t Worry Be Hoopy

20th TV

Dan Mintz (Character: Tina Belcher)

Hazbin Hotel

Episode: Behind Closed Doors

Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment

Erika Henningsen (Character: Charlie Morningstar)

Hazbin Hotel

Episode: Behind Closed Doors

Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment

Erika Henningsen (Character: Charlie Morningstar)

Episode: Shira Can’t Cook

Tornante Television and ShadowMachine for Netflix

Abbi Jacobson (Character: Shira Schwooper)

Long Story Short

Episode: Shira Can't Cook

Tornante Television and ShadowMachine for Netflix

Abbi Jacobson (Character: Shira Schwooper)

Episode: Shmaloogles

Williams Street

Zach Hadel (Character: Evil Wizard)

Smiling Friends

Episode: Shmaloogles

Williams Street

Zach Hadel (Character: Evil Wizard)

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Alkaio Thiele (Character: Gumball Watterson)

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Dog Man

DreamWorks Animation

Lil Rey Howery (Character: Chief)

Dog Man

DreamWorks Animation

Lil Rey Howery (Character: Chief)

Pixar Animation Studios

Remy Edgerly (Character: Glordon)

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Remy Edgerly (Character: Glordon)

Netflix Presents a Kuku Studios Production / Sony Pictures Imageworks

Craig Robinson (Character: Baloney Tony)

In Your Dreams

Netflix Presents a Kuku Studios Production / Sony Pictures Imageworks

Craig Robinson (Character: Baloney Tony)

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)

Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Character: Beesha)

Best Writing – TV/Media

#1 Happy Family USA

Episode: Episode 101: NINE TEN

Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Cairo Cowboy

Ramy Youssef, Pam Brady

#1 Happy Family USA

Episode: Episode 101: NINE TEN

Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Cairo Cowboy

Ramy Youssef, Pam Brady

Titmouse and Williams Street

Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale

Adult Swim's The Elephant Special Production

Titmouse and Williams Street

Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale

Episode: Pilot

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Joe Bennett, Steve Hely

Common Side Effects

Episode: Pilot

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Joe Bennett, Steve Hely

Bento Box and Propagate in association with Apple

Allison Flom

Lulu is a Rhinoceros Special Production

Bento Box and Propagate in association with Apple

Allison Flom

Episode: Episode 4, Pickle

Pixar Animation Studios

Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates

Best Writing – Feature

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, Mike Jones

KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team

Danya Jimenez , Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team

Danya Jimenez , Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël

Studio CHIZU

Mamoru Hosoda

Scarlet

Studio CHIZU

Mamoru Hosoda

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jared Bush

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode III

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

David Boyadjian

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode III

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

David Boyadjian

Episode: Raid

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim

Common Side Effects

Episode: Raid

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim

Episode: The Acolytes of Abaddon

Titmouse for Netflix

Benjamin Morse, Benjamin Martian, Marshall Wetta

Haunted Hotel

Episode: The Acolytes of Abaddon

Titmouse for Netflix

Benjamin Morse, Benjamin Martian, Marshall Wetta

Episode: I Thought You’d Never Shut Up

Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation

Luke Asa Guidici, Matt Michael, Lea Carosella, Liam Johnson

Invincible S3

Episode: I Thought You'd Never Shut Up

Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation

Luke

Ubisoft Film & Television

Thomas Belair, Nicolas Bourgeois, Julien Perez

Best Editorial – Feature

Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Nathan Jacquard

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma Nathan Jacquard Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Anna Wolitzky, Steve Bloom, Noah Newman, Greg Snyder, Ben Morris

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Ludovic Versace

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS Ludovic Versace Olivia & las Nubes

Cine Chani, Historias de Bibi & Guasábara Cine

Tomás Pichardo Espaillat



