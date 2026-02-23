Reopen The X-Files: Hulu Gives Pilot Order to Ryan Coogler's Reboot of the Iconic 90s Series

"Till" star Danielle Deadwyler is set to lead the freshly-ordered pilot.

Ryan Coogler's reboot of The X-Files is one step closer to reality, as Hulu has given the project a pilot order.

What's Happening:

TheWrap reports that Hulu has given a pilot order to Ryan Coogler's reboot of The X-Files, which has been in development since 2023.

The pilot is set to star Danielle Deadwyler, who has starred in films such as Till, I Saw the TV Glow and The Woman in the Yard.

Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.

Coogler is set to write and direct the pilot, while Jennifer Yale (The Copenhagen Test) has come on board as showrunner.

Original X-Files creator Chris Carter gave Coogler his blessing for the series in 2024, noting that he won’t be involved with it, but will be its “cheerleader.”

The original show, starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, ran on Fox from 1993 to 2002, with two seasons following in 2016 and 2018, as well as two feature films in 1998 and 2008.

Coogler, who directed Marvel’s Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has won a number of awards for his work and has been nominated for several Academy Awards.

The writer/director is currently receiving much awards acclaim for his film Sinners, which earned a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations.

More Hulu News: