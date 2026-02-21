Eric Dane, Dr. McSteamy from “Grey’s Anatomy,” Passes Away at Age 53

Eric Dane, who is best known as "Dr. McSteamy" on Grey's Anatomy, has passed away at the age of 53.

Dane passed away Thursday night following a battle with ALS, the diagnosis of which he revealed back in April 2025, having first experienced symptoms a year and a half earlier. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “he spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife (actress Rebecca Gayheart) and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a tribute to Dane on Instagram, saying "tonight we mourn the loss of Eric Dane, an important and beloved member of the Grey’s Anatomy cast. Our hearts go out to his family, his friends and to the millions of fans who enjoyed and respected his work."

Born Eric William Melvin in San Francisco on November 9, 1972, Dane made his onscreen debut on a 1991 episode of Saved by the Bell, then going on to appear in shows such as The Wonder Years, Married … With Children, Silk Stalkings, Roseanne and Gideon’s Crossing.

One of Dane's first TV known roles was as a recurring character on the original version of Charmed. From there, he went on to perhaps his best known role as plastic surgeon Mark Sloan, better known as "McSteamy," in Grey's Anatomy. The childhood best friend of Seattle Grace Hospital neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Mark had once had an affair with Derek’s wife, Addison (Kate Walsh). He went on to appear on a total of 135 episodes over eight seasons through 2012, returning for one final episode in 2021.

The moment Grey’s introduced us to Mark Sloan. 💚 Eric Dane made him unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/tHzU7saAPJ — Hulu (@hulu) February 20, 2026

Dane made an appearance in the world of Marvel playing Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man, who can create many copies of himself, in X-Men: The Last Stand. In recent years, he appeared in the hit HBO series Euphoria as the father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs. Dane has filmed scenes for the upcoming third season that premieres in April.

Following his ALS diagnosis, Dane spoke to Diane Swayer for a special episode of IMPACT x Nightline, which is now streaming on Hulu. After Dane's passing yesterday, Netflix exclusively shared a final interview with Dane, where he leaves his daughters and the world with one final message.

"I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything, you can face the end of your days, you can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. Billie and Georgia, you are my heart, you are my everything. Goodnight. I love you."