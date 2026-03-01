One Little Spark of Inspiration Teaches Us How NOT to Draw Figment in Latest Short

This marks the first time a Theme Park character has been taken on by the short form series.

Disney Parks fans get their first lesson in How NOT to Draw one of the characters created just for a Disney theme park, as the latest edition of the short form series takes on EPCOT's Figment.

What's Happening:

A new installment has arrived of the popular How NOT to Draw short form series on Disney Channel from Disney Television Animation has arrived and for the first time ever, we're getting a tutorial on how (not) to draw a character that is original to a Disney Theme Park.

In today's lesson, our animator (who sounds an awful lot like Neil Patrick Harris) gives us a lesson on how to draw Figment, the fan-favorite purple dragon that debuted back when EPCOT first opened back in 1982.

Calling back to the original song lyrics, Figment is drawn complete with his two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, and the horns of a steer, creating this lovable fellow.

The short is a veritable feast of fandom for those who enjoy the character, complete with the animation of one little spark itself, inspiring Figment to find a much larger canvas.

Fans might also note that Figment might sound a bit different here than he does in the popular EPCOT attraction. In the iteration of the attraction that has existed since 2002, famed Muppeteer Dave Goelz lends his voice to the character. However, in this short, AJ LoCascio lends his voice to the character after giving Figment a voice in the video game, Disney Speedstorm.

Keep your eyes...peeled...for another cameo from a Disney Parks favorite. Oh, and if you don't recognize Figment's flying contraption in the short, might a suggest a trip into the EPCOT of days gone by via YouTube.

Until then, check out the full Figment fun in the short below.