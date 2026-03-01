One Little Spark of Inspiration Teaches Us How NOT to Draw Figment in Latest Short
This marks the first time a Theme Park character has been taken on by the short form series.
Disney Parks fans get their first lesson in How NOT to Draw one of the characters created just for a Disney theme park, as the latest edition of the short form series takes on EPCOT's Figment.
What's Happening:
- A new installment has arrived of the popular How NOT to Draw short form series on Disney Channel from Disney Television Animation has arrived and for the first time ever, we're getting a tutorial on how (not) to draw a character that is original to a Disney Theme Park.
- In today's lesson, our animator (who sounds an awful lot like Neil Patrick Harris) gives us a lesson on how to draw Figment, the fan-favorite purple dragon that debuted back when EPCOT first opened back in 1982.
- Calling back to the original song lyrics, Figment is drawn complete with his two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, and the horns of a steer, creating this lovable fellow.
- The short is a veritable feast of fandom for those who enjoy the character, complete with the animation of one little spark itself, inspiring Figment to find a much larger canvas.
- Fans might also note that Figment might sound a bit different here than he does in the popular EPCOT attraction. In the iteration of the attraction that has existed since 2002, famed Muppeteer Dave Goelz lends his voice to the character. However, in this short, AJ LoCascio lends his voice to the character after giving Figment a voice in the video game, Disney Speedstorm.
- Keep your eyes...peeled...for another cameo from a Disney Parks favorite. Oh, and if you don't recognize Figment's flying contraption in the short, might a suggest a trip into the EPCOT of days gone by via YouTube.
- Until then, check out the full Figment fun in the short below.
- Figment is the character, along with the Dreamfinder, created specifically for the Journey Into Imagination pavilion at EPCOT back in 1982. While his oft-lamented original attraction shuttered back in 1998, Figment did return in a cameo role in what replaced it - Journey Into YOUR Imagination. The outcry was so fierce that Disney took the ne attraction and reworked it into Journey Into Imagination With Figment, which debuted in 2002 at the park and exists to this day. Now, Figment serves as the unofficial mascot of EPCOT and (outside of the attraction) is largely featured on park merchandise and memorabilia, with a heavy presence during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, given his penchant for inspiration and imagination.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- You can catch many of these on the Disney Channel YouTube page or on Disney+, but the best way is through our How NOT to Draw page.
