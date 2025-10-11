The Anger and Chaos of Gramma Alice from "Big City Greens" Comes to Life in New "How NOT To Draw" on Disney Channel
The short also features cameos and send-ups from the rest of the Big City Greens universe.
Our latest episode of How NOT to Draw takes us back to the world of Big City Greens to draw one of our favorite family members.
What’s Happening:
- The latest installment of How NOT to Draw has arrived and this time we’re looking at the chaos that can ensue when illustrating Gramma Alice from the hit animated series, Big City Greens.
- Led by our animator (voiced by Cricket Green himself, Chris Houghton), we get to meet Alice as she comes to life complete with all her suspicious tendencies.
- These are only amplified of course when she sees storyboard sketches and confuses them for surveillance photos taken by a spy.
- Our animator foolishly gives her her trademark sword “for comfort" but of course anyone who knows the show knows Gramma is in full defense mode.
- As such, chaos ensues as she tries to rejoin her family (on a nearby Big City Greens poster) and the best way to get there is to rocket over to the wall - thanks to a nearby can of Splish (the trademark soda from the full series).
- Check out the madness (and mustard spill!) in the full short below.
- Big City Greens, an animated comedy-adventure series, follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- Big City Greens is a big hit at Disney Channel and Disney+, with a record breaking four seasons (with a fifth on the way), interstitial shorts, and even a full-length feature movie - Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- Recent installments of the series include:
- You can catch many of these on the Disney Channel YouTube page or on Disney+, and find even more at our How NOT to Draw Page.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com